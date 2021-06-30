Finally, Brookline boys’ tennis finishes off 20-0 season with third straight D1 championship, 60th consecutive victory

The MIAA Division 1 title was on the line, and with it, the program’s 60th straight victory, and a three-peat as state champion.

MARLBOROUGH — A one-day delay, and a last-minute change of venue — the first prompted by scorching heat Tuesday morning, the second by oncoming thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon — could not derail a determined Brookline boys’ tennis team from making history.

Coach Mike Mowatt (right) and his Brookline boys' tennis team finished 20-0 with their 60th straight win and the Division 1 state championship.

The shift from outdoors (Westborough High) to indoors (Wayside Athletic Club in Marlborough) did not matter.

Undeterred, Brookline capped a 20-0 season with a 4-1 victory over Central champ Westborough that was completed at 9:02 p.m.

“We had a rage inside of us,” said senior captain Sam Feldman, who starred at second singles. “We just were so hyped to be on the court after all the delays and it carried over. We came into today with even more energy than yesterday, if that’s even possible.”

Mike Mowatt, in his first year as coach after previous stops at Xaverian and Oliver Ames, wiped tears from his eyes as he was presented the trophy, realizing the groups’ efforts of adding to an already storied tradition at Brookline. The Warriors last loss was on May 1, 2018, against Lexington, and the group has been flawless since.

Minus valuable senior Noah Schwartz at third singles, the Warriors persevered. At second doubles, sophomore Jacob Kupusta replaced junior Anders St. Clair, who bumped up to third singles in Schwartz’s absence. After losing the first set, Kupusta and freshman Aarush Admala made adjustments and cruised to a 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 win, clinching the victory.

Westborough (16-1) couldn’t solve the puzzle that was the Warriors’ top two singles players, Jayanth Devaiah and Feldman. Devaiah won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 and Feldman, the Globe’s Player of the Year in 2019 as a sophomore, was victorious 6-1, 6-1. The two were flawless defensively, parlaying their opponent’s offense into their own and catching the opposition out of position.

“They have the most amazing defensive skills that I’ve ever seen and they can win at the baseline and at the net,” said Mowatt. “They can beat anyone, anywhere. They have that flexibility of skill that I’ve never seen in my 20 years of coaching.”