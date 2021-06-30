Fired Mets GM Jared Porter suspended by MLB through 2022 season

“My office has completed its investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct by Jared Porter,” Manfred said in a statement. “Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Porter violated MLB’s policies, and that placement on the ineligible list is warranted.”

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the discipline Wednesday without saying specifically what the investigation had found.

Fired New York Mets general manager Jared Porter was suspended by Major League Baseball through at least the end of the 2022 regular season following an investigation that began after a report that he sent sexually explicit text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while he was working for the Chicago Cubs.

Porter is eligible to apply for reinstatement after the final game of the 2022 regular season, a timetable that could allow him to apply for front-office openings that October.

Porter was fired by the Mets on Jan. 19, about nine hours after ESPN reported that he sent dozens of unanswered texts to the woman. Porter was fired by the team for cause, and MLB started its investigation.

“We are committed to providing an appropriate work environment consistent with our values for all those involved in our game,” Manfred said.

Mets reliever Dellin Betances having season-ending shoulder surgery

New York Mets reliever Dellin Betances will have surgery on his right shoulder and miss the remainder of the year after pitching just once this season.

Betances gave up one run in one inning against Philadelphia on April 7 and was placed on the 60-day injured list the next day with a right shoulder impingement.

Mets manager Luis Rojas said that Betances “has been playing with some shoulder pain.” Betances had a 19.24 ERA with two minor league teams in his rehabilitation assignments.

“He’s always a good presence for your bullpen and from an experience standpoint pitching in New York, it’s always an asset,” Rojas said. “It’s unfortunate to hear about this.”

The 33-year-old Betances was a four-time All-Star with the Yankees. He pitched only once in 2019 because of injuries, then signed a $10.5 million, one-year deal with the Mets that included a player option.

Betances was 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA in 15 games with the Mets in 2020. He exercised his option for a $6 million deal this year, but again was beset by a significant injury.

Indians’ Josh Naylor set for surgery after horrific leg injury

Indians outfielder Josh Naylor sustained multiple leg fractures and torn ligaments in his violent collision with rookie second baseman Ernie Clement during a game Sunday in Minnesota.

The team said Naylor visited foot and ankle specialist Dr. Mark Berkowitz at the Cleveland Clinic on Wednesday. Berkowitz confirmed the diagnosis and scheduled surgery for Friday to address the severe injuries.

A more definitive time frame for Naylor’s recovery will be made after the operation, but he’s likely to miss the rest of 2021.

Naylor’s foot got trapped underneath him after he charged in and slammed into Clement while the teammates tried to catch a fly ball in short right field. Upon impact, Naylor was sent sprawling and his lower leg was bent back awkwardly.

The Indians were visibly shaken by Naylor’s injury, the most serious and one of many to affect Cleveland this season.

Clement said it was difficult seeing “one of my brothers” get hurt. Clement, who needed stitches in his chin after the incident, said he was inspired by text messages he got from Naylor on Monday as the Indians bounced back with a 13-5 win over the Detroit Tigers.