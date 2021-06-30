Game 81: Royals at Red Sox lineup and notes

Martín Pérez will be on the mound Wednesday and will hope to change the luck for the Sox rotation. His counterpart, Mike Minor, has a 3.63 ERA in 11 games (seven starts) vs. Boston.

The Red Sox withstood yet another meltdown from their starter last night. Nick Pivetta went 4⅓ innings, allowing six runs, before being pulled. But the bullpen came through in the end, shutting down the Royals and helping Boston take its second in a row against Kansas City , and win its fifth straight.

ROYALS (33-45): TBA

Pitching: LHP Mike Minor (6-5, 5.12 ERA)

RED SOX (49-31): TBA

Pitching: LHP Martín Pérez (5-4, 4.09 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Royals vs. Pérez: Alberto 6-15, Dozier 3-12, Dyson 1-2, Lopez 3-9, Merrifield 7-18, O’Hearn 0-1, Perez 1-11, Santana 7-16, Soler 4-17, Taylor 3-6.

Red Sox vs. Minor: Bogaerts 3-14, Dalbec 2-3, Devers 1-13, Gonzalez 3-17, Hernández 2-7, Martinez 9-16, Renfroe 1-8, Santana 0-1, Verdugo 1-4, Vázquez 1-7.

Stat of the day: Red Sox relievers have combined for a 1.16 ERA over 31 innings pitched since June 22.

Notes: The Red Sox lead MLB with 27 come-from-behind wins, including their last two games. ... Pérez has pitched at least five innings just once in his past four outings. That was when he held the Royals to one run on June 19. He is 2-1 with a 4.93 ERA in nine starts lifetime against the Royals. ... First baseman Bobby Dalbec left Tuesday’s game with right hamstring tightness. Manager Alex Cora said afterward that he’s OK, but the team will stay away from him Wednesday.

