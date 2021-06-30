Jay Pandolfo leaving Bruins to be associate head coach at Boston University, report says

It would be the first associate head coaching position for Pandolfo, 46. He spent the last five years as a Bruins assistant. He joined Claude Julien’s staff along with Cassidy in May 2016, after spending two seasons with the Bruins’ player development department. He was director of player development in 2015-16.

New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello, who as New Jersey GM drafted Pandolfo out of BU in 1993, said he could not confirm the news. “But if it’s true, you know my comments,” Lamoriello told the Globe. “It’s well deserved, and he’ll be great at it.”

It’s unclear where the Bruins would turn to fill the empty spot. One possible option: Providence coach Jay Leach, the head coach there since 2017. According to a report from longtime Arizona Coyotes reporter Craig Morgan, Leach recently interviewed for the vacant Arizona head coaching gig.

In an interview before the Bruins’ second-round series against the Islanders, Cassidy said Pandolfo “predominantly works with the forwards, he does a lot of our [offensive] zone stuff, spacing, how to attack their D, what areas of the ice … where you can get some different looks, where the team’s the most vulnerable,” Cassidy said. “Me and him work on the power play together, our entries, O-zone, how teams kill, push down pressure versus D pushing up. That’s where he makes his mark with our team.”

Cassidy said Pandolfo, as the youngest coach on the staff and most recently retired player (2014), was a valuable resource.

“That benefits us with his relationship with the players,” Cassidy said. “We can go to him with those things, when players don’t quite look right he’s able to go to their ear. He’s a Stanley Cup champion, so for that on the staff that’s invaluable insight in these playoff series. That’s what we lean on him mostly for. Great guy.

“And as for head coaching, you never know till you try ... If that’s the path he wants to choose he should pursue it and I think he’d do great.”

Pandolfo, who lives in Winchester, starred at Burlington High and b was part of the 1995 national championship BU team. As a senior in 1995-96, he was captain, scored 67 points in 40 games, and was a Hobey Baker Award finalist.

Known for his checking and defensive acumen during his pro career, Pandolfo played 13 of his 15 NHL seasons with New Jersey, winning Stanley Cups in 2000 and 2003. He spent one year with the Islanders before finishing his career with the Bruins in 2013.

The left wing was a second-round pick (32nd overall) of the Devils in 1993. In 899 NHL games, he recorded 100 goals and 226 points.

O’Connell, 45, has been his alma mater’s head coach the last three years. The former associate head coach earned the promotion after David Quinn left for the New York Rangers. O’Connell, a freshman while Pandolfo was a senior, is 39-36-13 behind the bench.

Tara Sullivan of the Globe staff contributed.

