Northeastern names James Keefe as men’s hockey coach

”I’m thrilled for him to have this opportunity to lead our hockey program to the next level,” Madigan said in a released statement. “He’s been a dedicated loyal coach and member of the Northeastern community. I’m excited to watch his future and to watch our program grow and develop under his leadership.”

Jerry Keefe was selected on Wednesday to succeed Jim Madigan as Northeastern’s men’s hockey coach, the school announced. Keefe served as a longtime assistant for 10 seasons under Madigan, who relinquished his head coaching duties at the end of this season to take over as the school’s athletic director.

Keefe, a native of Billerica and former Matignon High standout, spent the last seven seasons as NU’s associate head coach helping the Huskies to three straight Beanpot championships, three NCAA tournament appearances, one Hockey East title.

A total of eight Northeastern players earned All-American honors over the course of the last decade and the power play was No. 1 in Hockey East at nearly 27 percent under Keefe’s tutelage last season.

In thanking NU president Joseph E. Aoun, chancellor Kenneth W. Henderson and Madigan for the opportunity to fill the hockey vacancy as the school’s 11th Fern Flaman head men’s hockey coach, Keefe said in a statement, “This is my dream coaching job and I’m excited to build on the great culture we have established over the past 10 seasons.”

Along with his role with Northeastern, Keefe was selected to coach with the United States National Junior Team from 2018-20, helping Team USA win the silver medal in 2019. During the World Junior Championships, Keefe worked with fellow Huskies Tyler Madden (LA Kings), Cayden Primeau (Montreal Canadiens) and Jordan Harris (Montreal Canadiens draft pick).

Before Northeastern, Keefe established himself as a notable name in the New England college hockey ranks, making stops as an assistant coach at UMass Boston (2006-07) and a head coach at Westfield State (2008-09), before his two seasons as an assistant coach at Brown University (2009-11).

He resurrected Westfield State’s hockey program and led the Owls to a runner-up finish in the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) for the first time since 1981.

A four-year center at Providence College (1996-2000), Keefe finished his career with the Friars with 98 points (30 goals, 68 assists) in 102 career games and was honored as New England’s Most Improved Player (1998-99). He spent five seasons playing professional hockey, toiling in the AHL and ECHL, before playing a pair of seasons in Europe prior to his retirement in 2004.