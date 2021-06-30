Red Sox’ Nick Pivetta wanted to go deep into the game, but instead he was taken deep

Typically after successful innings, he’ll pound his glove emphatically, then skip and jump over the first baseline as he runs to the Red Sox dugout.

It’s easy to tell when Nick Pivetta has found his groove on the mound.

Pivetta handed the ball to manager Alex Cora after 4⅓ innings and headed to the dugout dejected, head down, missing the bounce and joy he typically has. The 28-year-old allowed nine hits, six runs (all earned), and three home runs in 89 pitches in the 7-6 win over Kansas City at Fenway Park.

“He’ll be the first to admit it wasn’t a great one,” Cora said.

Pivetta said he wasn’t satisfied with his performance and emphasized the need to bounce back in his next start.

“I needed to go deeper in the ballgame,” he said. “I needed more innings to give the bullpen a little bit more of a rest there. But at the end of the day, the bullpen picked me up. The hitters picked me up all game, and we came out with the win, and I think that’s really important.

Yacksel Ríos earned the win for his relief effort. He pitched 1⅔ scoreless innings with a strikeout.

“[The bullpen has] been incredible,” Pivetta said. “They’re all really working hard, going out there grinding innings out and doing a tremendous job. I think it’s just been a team effort as a whole. Sometimes things aren’t going your way. It’s a team, there’s eight other guys on that field, so when they pick you up, it’s always a great feeling.”

Cora said the Red Sox “needed” Pivetta to go deeper in the game and starting pitchers not going deep into games is concerning.

“That’s why yesterday was huge for Garrett to go 5⅔ — we tried today too,” Cora said. “ ... We had to do what we had to do. Hopefully Martìn [Perèz] goes deep into the game tomorrow,” he said. We put together a good offensive performance, and we can actually breathe the last few innings.”

In the third inning, it seemed as if Pivetta might have turning things around. He got three quick outs on just nine pitches. He looked confident as he jumped over the first baseline on the way to the dugout after the inning. That quickly changed in the fourth, when Michael Taylor hit a slider into right field for a home run. Then, in the fifth, Ryan O’Hearn sent a four-seamer 419-feet into center field to give the Royals a 6-5 lead.

“I thought he found his rhythm in the third inning — it was actually a good one,” Cora said. “It was one of those games where the way it started, I was thinking it was a good one for him to go five [innings] and take him out of the game.”

Just five days ago, Pivetta had arguably his best outing of the season, against the Rays. He didn’t allow a hit through a season-high 6⅔ innings, adding eight strikeouts. He joined elite company when he became the second Red Sox pitcher to be removed from a game without allowing a hit over six-plus innings.

The other guy? Babe Ruth.

Cora said Pivetta’s intensity might have played a role in his struggles Tuesday night. “He pitched so good in Tampa. Sometimes that takes a toll in the next one,” Cora said.

The month of June has not been kind to Pivetta. Tuesday’s no-decision means he ends the month without a win in six starts.

Pivetta’s June struggles are a complete 180 from how he began the year. He was 6-0 with a 3.86 ERA through his first 10-starts — the first Sox starter to do so since Jon Lester and Clay Buchholz in 2013.

Even with his disappointing June, Pivetta came into the game leading the team in strikeouts with 94, and recorded at least six strikeouts in each of his last six starts. He out only struck out five batters Tuesday. Coming into the game, Pivetta had 69 strikeouts over the previous 10 games, the most in his career over any 10-game span.

Kris Rhim can be reached at kris.rhim@globe.com.