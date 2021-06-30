Storms force MIAA to postpone some state semifinal and final games

The powerful, wind-swept thunderstorms, punctuated with lightning-filled skies that swept across the state Wednesday afternoon and into the night wreaked havoc, causing postponements in the MIAA state semifinals and finals in baseball, lacrosse, and rugby, from The Berkshires to Boston.
▪ The Division 1 boys’ lacrosse final between St. John’s Prep and BC High was halted with 4:23 left in the first half, in Danvers, Prep ahead, 9-4, and will resume at 11 Thursday morning.
▪ The Division 1 (BC High at Milton) and Division 2 (Algonquin at Cambridge) boys’ rugby finals will resume at 10 a.m. and noon, respectively, Thursday. BC High (12-0) and Algonquin (10-7) have leads.
▪ The Division 1 softball final in Taunton was suspended after five innings of a scoreless game between the host Tigers and Central champion Wachusett. The game will resume at 7 Thursday night.
▪ All three Central/West baseball semifinals: Northampton at Leominster (D1), AMSA at Taconic (D3), and Tahanto at Hopkins (D4) were postponed until Thursday. AMSA/Taconic is 0-0 in the top of the second.
▪ And the D2 boys’ lacrosse semifinal, Scituate at Longmeadow, finally started at 9:30 p.m. At 11:15, the host Lancers walked off the field with a 16-12 win, and a date with Concord-Carlisle in Friday’s state final.
A state tournament that did not start until June 18, the latest for the MIAA, is having trouble finishing.
Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com.