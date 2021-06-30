Storms force MIAA to postpone some state semifinal and final games

The powerful, wind-swept thunderstorms, punctuated with lightning-filled skies that swept across the state Wednesday afternoon and into the night wreaked havoc, causing postponements in the MIAA state semifinals and finals in baseball, lacrosse, and rugby, from The Berkshires to Boston.

▪ The Division 1 boys’ lacrosse final between St. John’s Prep and BC High was halted with 4:23 left in the first half, in Danvers, Prep ahead, 9-4, and will resume at 11 Thursday morning.

▪ The Division 1 (BC High at Milton) and Division 2 (Algonquin at Cambridge) boys’ rugby finals will resume at 10 a.m. and noon, respectively, Thursday. BC High (12-0) and Algonquin (10-7) have leads.