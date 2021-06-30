Watch: Chris Sale throws simulated inning at Fenway Park

The Red Sox pitcher, who is rehabbing after undergoing Tommy John surgery last year, threw against batters Christian Arroyo and Connor Wong. He threw 15 pitches, topping out at 95 mph.

Arroyo said Sale looked like “Classic Chris Sale.”

The infielder, who is rehabbing from an injury himself, said “it was great to see one of the best, if not the best, lefthanders in the game. He looked good. Stuff looks good. ... Changeup is biting as usual. He’s still. got that dirty slider that he’s always thrown. [Velocity], it’s coming in zippy. He looks really good. I know we’re excited to have him back soon.”

When will that be? The Red Sox have struggled with inconsistent performances from their starting rotation as of late (despite winning five in a row), and the addition of Sale could help. Sale has said previously he’s not aiming for a specific date to return, and manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Cora will be evaluated on Thursday and should throw a final live batting practice in Fort Myers this week.

Sale will not make the six-game West coast road trip this weekend. If there are no setbacks, then it’s time for his rehab assignment with one of the Sox’ minor-league affiliates.

“We’re just waiting to have him back,” Arroyo said. “He’s a difference-maker. He has been since he stepped foot on a major-league field. His stuff looked good. Not good, his stuff looked great, with command. Typical Chris Sale. What more can you ask for?”

