Xaverian rallies, rolls past St. John’s Prep into Division 1 state title game

Dylan Reilly immediately tied the game with an RBI double to right. Henry Fleckner followed with a two-run double to the right center gap and Matt Brinker capped the flurry with another run-scoring double off the base of the center field wall, turning a 2-1 deficit into a 5-2 lead.

“In the past when we have gotten down, we’ve got a little nerved up,” Xaverian coach Gerry Lambert said. “I think we did a better job this time saying, ‘hey, we got five or six more innings to hit, and we’re fine.’”

The Xaverian baseball team hasn’t trailed often this season. But when the Hawks fell behind, 2-1, early to St. John’s Prep in Wednesday’s Division 1 state semifinal, there was no panic.

The decisive four-run second inning paved the way for Xaverian in an 8-3 win over North champion St. John’s Prep in Westwood. Xaverian, the Globe’s top-ranked team, improved to 17-1 and will play the Leominster/Northampton winner in the Division 1 state final Friday.

“When one guy hits, everyone starts hitting,” said Brinker, who finished 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs. “It’s just been a crazy season and I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Typically a low-scoring pitchers duel, Wednesday’s matchup between the Catholic Conference rivals featured a combined 18 hits and 30 baserunners.

The Hawks jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first when Fleckner scored from third on a throw down to second. But the Eagles answered for a pair in the top of the second on a two-run single by Eric Wing.

That’s when Xaverian kept its composure and responded with four runs in the bottom of the second. Brinker, the Catholic Conference MVP, added insurance in the fourth when he laced another ball to center, this one a triple scoring Liam Foley.

Ryan Douglas followed with an RBI bloop behind first base and Xaverian took a commanding 7-3 lead.

“They hit offspeed very well and they just put up quality at-bat after quality at-bat,” said Prep coach Dan Letarte, whose team finished 14-4 with three losses to Xaverian.

Senior right hander John Connolly earned the win for the Hawks, firing six innings of three-run ball, allowing eight hits and one walk with a pair of strikeouts.

Connolly, who recorded the final four outs in Monday’s 5-4 South final win over Franklin, said he struggled early on with location pitching on the hot turf. He settled down after allowing an RBI hit to Chris Dirks in the third and held the Prep scoreless from there.

“I was in my own head a little bit but my teammates got into me and I found my groove,” said Connolly.

Connolly reached his pitch limit in the top of the seventh and was lifted to an ovation from the crowd. Marc Cedrone retired the final three batters and Xaverian was off to the state title game.

“Any more games with these guys, I’ll take it,” said Brinker.

Division 3 State

Medfield 13, Bishop Fenwick 5 — The 347-foot fence in center field simply couldn’t contain Medfield.

The South champion Warriors clubbed back-to-back-to-back home runs in the first inning and added a two-run bomb in the second en route to a Division 3 state semifinal victory over North champ Bishop Fenwick at Curt Schilling Field.

“It feels amazing,” said winning pitcher Sam Palmer, who finished 2 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs out of the leadoff spot. “We’ve been out here every day putting in work and it’s finally paying off.”

Pepperdine-bound shortstop Jack Goodman got the power show going with a two-run blast to right-center. He was followed by solo shots from Sam Kornet and Ben Leonard, the last of which appeared ready to sail 400 feet before it met a tree beyond the centerfield fence.

Medfield's Jack Goodman (right) celebrates his homer with Sam Palmer (left) and teammates in their 13-5 win over Bishop Fenwick. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

“You don’t see that very often in high school,” said Medfield coach Dave Worthley. “They were ready to come out swinging. They’ve been waiting for this day for a long time.”

Not to be left out, Palmer, a Westfield State commit, sent a two-run shot over the fence in the second inning, staking Medfield (20-1) to a 6-0 lead it would never relinquish. He allowed three runs on six hits and two walks in his four innings, striking out three.

All nine spots in Medfield’s order collected at least one hit, and the top three hitters - Palmer, Goodman and Kornet - were a combined 6 for 10 with two walks, six runs scored, and seven RBIs. Fenwick (13-12) cycled through five pitchers, including four in the first three innings.

“I honestly think we have the best 1-4 in the state,” said Palmer. “It’s tough to put up with and we hit fast pitching better. Their kid was throwing well and our batters just teed off on it.”

Medfield, which lost in the state semifinals in 1997 and 1993, advances to its first state championship game and will play the winner of West champion Taconic (17-0) and Central champ Advanced Science and Math Charter School (14-1). That game in Pittsfield was postponed to Thursday due to lightning.

Division 4 State

Abington 10, Saint Joseph Prep 3 — This year’s new MIAA pitch count rules put Abington head coach Steve Perakslis in a difficult position in the top of the third inning of the Division 4 state semifinal against Saint Joseph Prep.

Despite throwing well through the first two innings and leading 4-1, starter Stephen Madden faced a bases loaded jam and an 0-2 count when his pitch count hit 40. Perakslis opted to lift Madden in favor of John Sellon, who came on and finished off the strikeout, holding the Phoenix at bay to lead Abington to a 10-3 Division 4 semifinal victory.

”That was probably the hardest baseball decision I’ve ever had to make, to take out a pitcher who is throwing really well,” said Perakslis, who kept his starter eligible for a potential Friday title game.

Sellon did his part, coming on and retiring the first seven batters he faced, before allowing a pair of runs in the top of the sixth. He threw 3 1/3 innings while staying under the 40-pitch threshold before being lifted in the 7th after a lightning delay.

”After I got that strikeout in the third I just settled in and knew I could do what I needed,” said the freshman.

Abington (14-3), which will face the winner of the Hopkins vs Tahanto semifinal, is seeking its first title since 2009, when the Green Wave took home the Division 3 crown.

“This was our plan, to try to have a few different pitchers available for the title game,” said Perakslis. “We’re in the best position we could be.”

Colin Bannen reported from Abington and Brendan Kurie from Medfield.