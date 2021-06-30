Young Bruin Trent Frederic looks to the future — but where will that be?

The 23-year-old forward, who last week signed a two-year deal worth $1.05 million annually, has to get through the next month before he knows whether he will return as a Bruin. General manager Don Sweeney, who drafted Frederic 29th overall in 2016, could leave him exposed in the expansion draft when he submits his protected list to Seattle July 17. When the Kraken make their picks four days later, Frederic’s rugged bottom-six game could be an attractive add.

Trent Frederic is still a young NHLer, as evidenced by his résumé and current location. When he spoke to reporters over Zoom Wednesday, he was in his bedroom at his parents’ house in St. Louis, where he spends his offseasons. He has yet to put down roots in Boston.

But Frederic, 6 feet 2 inches and 203 pounds, has some growing to do before he takes up permanent residence on an NHL roster.

After three years trying to earn a spot as a regular, he has yet to play in a playoff game. In the last two seasons, he got sick at the wrong time.

Frederic, who contracted COVID back home before last summer’s training camp, missed a few days upon return and did not crack Bruce Cassidy’s lineup in the Toronto bubble. Frederic’s promising start to 2021 did not lead to a playoff debut, even though the Bruins faced heavy opponents in the Capitals and Islanders. Blame the dreaded “rookie wall,” and another illness, for that.

Frederic played in the Bruins’ first 36 games, skating left wing on the third and fourth lines and bringing an agitating element. His offense flourished during a stretch in late February and March in which he scored all four of his goals (three of which were game-winners). His only assist of the year, Jan. 23 against Philadelphia, was a slick feed from the wing to Charlie Coyle.

But come late March, Cassidy felt the rookie’s game was tailing off. Ice time told part of the story. Frederic, who logged 12-15 minutes regularly in the first half of the shortened season, saw his TOI dwindle from mid-March onward.

To make matters worse, he contracted what the Bruins at the time called a non-COVID illness. He missed all 11 games from April 8-27.

Asked about the nature of the illness, he said, “I don’t know exactly. I had a fever. I think it was lower 100s for a couple days, so we don’t really know exactly what it was, but it wasn’t COVID. It was worse than when I had COVID, to be honest. But I know some people had COVID worse than others.”

When he returned, he was scratched for three of the Bruins’ final nine games, and was a Black Ace in the postseason.

Healthy now, Frederic wants to return to Bruins camp with improved puck-handling and playmaking confidence. The stickhandling and shooting range in the basement at Gaye and Bob Frederic’s house should help. He also trains with ex-Bruins farmhand Jeff Lovecchio, hoping to turn a self-described “bigger person with bigger feet” into a skater with a quicker first step.

“I think it was a good year,” he said in review of 2021. “I think I came out hot. I’m sure there’s points where I wasn’t as good of a player as I wanted to be and there’s times where I played well. I thought overall it was a good season. It was a bummer we came up short.

“I think this was just the beginning for my hockey career, and I think I have a lot more to offer.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.