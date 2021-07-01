Lessons in how to fool yourself in ‘Nobody, Somebody, Anybody’

Amy works as a chambermaid at the club, a temporary job, she is certain, as she awaits the date for her third attempt at the EMT exam — her first two failures came on the heels of a disastrous incident at the “rather elite university” she is so proud to have attended, which followed a tragedy that rocked her fragile family dynamics and started a downward spiral.

Amy Hanley is perpetually on the verge of going under. Amy, the protagonist of Kelly McClorey’s poignant, empathic debut novel, “ Nobody, Somebody, Anybody ,” spends every day at a yacht club on the Massachusetts coast, but is never in the water. She is drowning in her own thoughts, a swirling eddy with dark and powerful undercurrents.

Said spiral includes constantly lying to everyone, steaming open her landlord’s mail (then using what she has gleaned to insert herself into his life), consistently misinterpreting the behavior of others at work, and letting her moods inspire terrible choices, from destroying her boss’s plants to committing fraud.

The book should appeal to fans of Gail Honeyman’s “Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine,” but it is being touted as “darkly comic,” which is a bit misleading. The only way to find most of Amy’s misadventures funny would be to laugh at her, which McClorey clearly doesn’t want. The incidents are entertaining without diminishing the raw truth of Amy’s turmoil and suffering.

“I didn’t understand that the state of friendlessness has more inertia than any other, which is why it’s also the most dangerous,” Amy confesses. “Over time, you forget what it was like to exist before it, you begin to doubt there was ever a before. … I became so helpless that I’d turn off the lights in my apartment on Friday and Saturday nights, as though I owed it to my neighbors to pretend I was out living a life.”

Amy obsesses over her future life as an EMT and stans big time for Florence Nightingale, a devotion born of her eagerness to help save others, even though it’s readily apparent she is the one who needs a lifeline. Wracked by anxiety and depression (and possibly other undiagnosed disorders) and still grieving a personal loss, she can’t fathom how things have gone so wrong and so continues to mistakenly believe she’s on the verge of putting things right.

She’s terrified of taking the EMT test again. To overcome her fear, she self-administers a placebo: She decides to pretend she has already passed the test, which means telling that to everyone she knows and even creating fake paperwork. “I hesitated before pressing send,” she wrote of the e-mail to her family about her supposed success. “But plenty of doctors and researchers have used a little deception to achieve amazing results so I shouldn’t feel guilty about doing the same. … I had to convince myself that it was real, and I would be more convinced if other people were convinced too.”

A character making poor decisions and behaving badly is a requirement for dramatic conflict, but building a book — especially one written in the first person — around someone most readers would find uncomfortable to be around requires a deft touch. McClorey proves more than adept; even as you cringe at what Amy says or does, you’ll mostly just want to protect her from herself, to help guide her to the higher ground she seems so incapable of reaching.

McClorey doesn’t excuse the worst of her actions. She doles out information about Amy’s family history and college experience in a way that builds tension and then releases a deeper understanding of why Amy behaves as she does, without it feeling like the author is manipulatively withholding to build suspense.

While Amy’s tone is upbeat, it reeks of desperation, her lack of self-worth oozing through and making the reality clear. McClorey drops in just enough information that we can often see what her landlord, the club manager, or the head of housekeeping really are doing or really mean when they speak to Amy. (The secondary characters, with the exception of landlord Gary, are not fully fleshed out because Amy is so deep inside her own churning thoughts that she can’t see anyone as they are.)

The novel is unnerving at times, simultaneously making us realize how egregious Amy’s mistakes are and how challenging it is for her just to navigate an ordinary day. Even when things go well, Amy can’t stop overthinking and undermining. “The three of us broke into uncontrollable laughter,” she says of a rare moment of familial happiness after the worst has happened. “My first real laugh, and all I could think about was how it would end, how eventually we would have no choice but to catch our breath and move our spoons around in our soup and somehow, every day, go on.”

Unfortunately, McClorey doesn’t quite finish the job — the book’s ending, which can perhaps be read in two ways, feels either too hopeless or, more likely, unearned. Either way, it seems rushed, as if she’d figured out the way down to the depths but wanted to emerge on the surface without figuring out the ascent. Still, it’s a moving story, well told, and Amy, who you might not want to spend time with in real life, will linger in your imagination long after the final pages.

NOBODY, SOMEBODY, ANYBODY

By Kelly McClorey

Ecco, 304 pp., $26.99

Stuart Miller has written about books for The Washington Post, The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, and other publications.