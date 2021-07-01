Local bestsellers for the week ending June 27

2. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

3. Golden Girl Elin Hilderbrand Little, Brown

4. The Other Black Girl Zakiya Dalila Harris Atria

5. The President’s Daughter James Patterson, Bill Clinton Little, Brown and Knopf

6. The Last Thing He Told Me Laura Dave S&S

7. The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country Amanda Gorman Viking

8. Klara and the Sun Kazuo Ishiguro Knopf

9. The Maidens Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

10. The Plot Jean Hanff Korelitz Celadon Books

Advertisement

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Knopf

2. Crying in H Mart Michelle Zauner Knopf

3. World Travel Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever Ecco

4. The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet John Green Dutton

5. The Premonition: A Pandemic Story Michael Lewis Norton

6. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War Malcolm Gladwell Little, Brown

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

8. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

9. How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America Clint Smith Little, Brown

10. On Juneteenth Annette Gordon-Reed Liveright

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

2. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

3. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

4. The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

5. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

6. One Last Stop Casey McQuiston St. Martin’s Griffin

Advertisement

7. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

8. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous Ocean Vuong Penguin

9. Mexican Gothic Silvia Moreno-Garcia Del Rey

10. Such a Fun Age Kiley Reid Putnam

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

3. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

4. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

5. The Bird Way: A New Look at How Birds Talk, Work, Play, Parent, and Think Jennifer Ackerman Penguin

6. Nomadland Jessica Bruder Norton

7. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

8. Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland Patrick Radden Keefe Anchor

9. Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning Cathy Park Hong One World

10. Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family Robert Kolker Anchor

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, June 27. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.