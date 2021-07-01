Rob Reiner creating a Trump-Putin limited series

Rob Reiner, whose movies have included “The Princess Bride” and “A Few Good Men,” is working on a limited series about the relationship between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. He revealed the project, which he hopes will be from 10 to 13 episodes long, to SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah earlier this week.

Reiner is calling the series “The Spy and the Asset,” and he hopes to market it to TV outlets after July Fourth. He is working with writer Ward Parry, who formerly wrote for The Guardian newspaper. No question, this is a rich topic that will likely cause some controversy. Over the years, even before his presidency, Trump was exuding positivity about the Russian president. The pair met a number of times when Trump was in office, including a few undisclosed conversations — conversations that, presumably, Reiner and Parry will try to re-create.