Tennessee Williams, superstar

On Nov. 30, 1947, just a few days before “A Streetcar Named Desire” had its electrifying premiere on Broadway, Tennessee Williams wrote a lengthy essay in The New York Times about what he called — ever the maker of phrases that could double as play titles — “the catastrophe of success.”

Well, he should know. No other serious American playwright has experienced that particular “catastrophe” to the magnitude he did, especially if the calculus extends to film adaptations of his dramas.

Of course Williams paid a steep price for his popularity in the form of bowdlerization. In a TV interview contained in Lisa Immordino Vreeland’s new documentary about his complex friendship with Truman Capote, “Truman and Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation,’” Williams acknowledges he was often disappointed by the movie versions, where his carefully constructed work was subjected to the heavy hands of censors.

“The endings had to be changed, which almost contradicted the meanings of the play,” he says. “So I advise all people who see my films to leave the cinema about five minutes before the end.”

Marlon Brando and Vivien Leigh in "A Streetcar Named Desire."

Still, enough of Williams survived onscreen to widen the eyes of Middle America, and they evidently found it hard to look away. The paradoxical fact remains that for nearly two decades, from the mid-1940s to the mid-1960s, Williams was an enormous presence in the mainstream of American culture — even though in essential ways he stood outside that mainstream.

He was a gay man in a nation where homophobia was pervasive; indeed, codified in law. His plays were built on a frankness about sexual desire — very much including women’s — during an era that preferred to keep such matters under wraps, thank you very much. His writing style and general sensibility were poetic at a time when the country was inclined toward the businesslike prose of postwar renewal: building highways, suburbs, families.

Yet in another sense, his timing was propitious, and few were better equipped to tap into the psychological currents that coursed below the postwar surface. “His stuff is always about survival,” says David Kaplan, founder and curator of the Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theater Festival. “I think that resonated with audiences after the Depression and World War II: that they had survived.”

The 1945 Broadway premiere of his breakthrough drama, “The Glass Menagerie,” occurred when the Allies were on the verge of victory. The national mood had begun to be more receptive to the kind of introspection and ambiguity that had little place during wartime. Enter Thomas Lanier Williams, with a haunted and haunting “memory play’' about a young man struggling to move toward a future of his own making by wresting free of his family, while never quite able to leave them behind.

Paul Newman and Elizabeth Taylor in "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof."

“Williams is a playwright of doubt, and Williams is a playwright of mixed morality,” says Kaplan., who edited “Tenn at One Hundred: The Reputation of Tennessee Williams,” and has directed 15 of his plays. “There are no good or evil characters. And this was not something that was appreciated during World War II.” But “The Glass Menagerie,” he says, “coincided with the American psyche’s ability to look back and look forward at the same time.”

In part, Williams’s importance during the subsequent years of his heyday was a measure of how large Broadway loomed then as a national force, especially with regard to serious drama. Indeed, he enjoyed the kind of mass audience that today’s playwrights can only dream about. Although we’re currently in a golden age of playwriting, when the stage is home to a multiplicity of dynamic and diverse voices, no living American dramatist — not even David Mamet — is a household name the way Williams was (or Arthur Miller, Eugene O’Neill, Thornton Wilder, and Lillian Hellman, for that matter).

The ugly underside of his influence and renown, however, was the thinly veiled or not-veiled-at-all hostility that some critics and columnists leveled at Williams because of his homosexuality. Writing in 1976 in The New York Review of Books about the friend he nicknamed “Bird,” Gore Vidal noted: “It’s hard now to realize what a bad time of it Tennessee used to have from the American press. During the Forties and Fifties the anti-[gay] battalions were everywhere on the march.”

“From the high lands of Partisan Review to the middle ground of Time magazine, envenomed attacks on real or suspected [gays] never let up,” Vidal added. “From 1945 to 1961 Time attacked with unusual ferocity everything produced or published by Tennessee Williams.”

And yet, as Kaplan says, “the text endures.” Williams knew well what had befallen earlier playwrights who dealt with provocative subject matter. “He knew that Ibsen had been reviled for most of his life in the Norwegian press,” says Kaplan. “So he knew about a great writer not being understood.”

Even before being transferred to the screen, Williams’s best works pulsed with cinematic energy, offering audiences the satisfactions of boiling-point drama wedded to literary craft. But any dramatist is ultimately at the mercy of performance. His ascendancy owed something to the galaxy of talented actors — some Method-trained, some not — who were ready and eager to hurl themselves into the volatile, conflicted characters he created and the eventful stories he told.

A partial list of heavyweight performers who appeared in movie adaptations of Williams’s plays, sometimes more than once, would include Marlon Brando (”Streetcar” made him a Broadway star, and then a movie star), Katharine Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor, Montgomery Clift, Vivien Leigh, Geraldine Page, Paul Newman, Ben Gazzara, Richard Burton, Warren Beatty, Joanne Woodward, Burt Lancaster, Karl Malden, Ava Gardner, Deborah Kerr, Eli Wallach, Anna Magnani, and Kirk Douglas.

But even during the years when he was the toast of Broadway and Hollywood, Kaplan maintains, Williams was fundamentally an experimentalist. “What he was trying to do was work within a commercial formula and sabotage it,” he says. “This is working from as far as you could get behind the lines.”

A comment by Williams in the documentary suggests that while behind those lines, the playwright retained the unblinking perspective on his career — about what mattered and what did not — that he evinced in that 1947 essay.

“I am a writer of serious aim and intention who has happened to be commercial in, well, maybe half of his plays,” Williams says. “But you must remember that the other half have been crashing failures.”

Tennessee Williams on screen

The number of film versions of his works indicate how large he loomed in American culture at midcentury.

Baby Doll (1956) Available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958) Available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

The Fugitive Kind (1960) Available on YouTube

The Night of the Iguana (1964) Available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone (1961) Available on Amazon Prime, Vudu

The Rose Tattoo (1955) Available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) Available on Google Play, HBO Max Vudu,

Suddenly, Last Summer (1959) Available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Summer and Smoke (1961) Available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Sweet Bird of Youth (1962) Available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube





