Virtual author readings for July 4-10

All author appearances are virtual unless otherwise noted.
TUESDAY
Dariel Suarez (“The Playwright’s House”) is in conversation with Marjan Kamali at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
WEDNESDAY
Matt Haig (“The Comfort Book”) is in conversation with Mari Andrew at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Francine Prose (”The Vixen”) is in conversation with Ivy Meeropol at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store (Tickets are $31 and include a shipped copy of the book and a signed bookplate) . . . Elizabeth de Veer (”The Ocean in Winter”) is in conversation with Jenna Blum at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Sonali Dev (”Incense and Sensibility”) is in conversation with Kristan Higgins at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Christina Baker Kline (”The Exiles”) is in conversation with John Searles at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (Tickets for the event include a signed copy of the book and are $18.05 to pick up or $21.05 to be shipped) . . . Brian Staveley (“The Empire’s Ruin”) reads at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
THURSDAY
Advertisement
Peter S. Canellos (“The Great Dissenter: The Story of John Marshall Harlan, America’s Judicial Hero”) is in conversation with Carlo Rotella at 6 p.m. at American Ancestors and New England Historic Genealogical Society (in partnership with Boston Public Library and the GBH Forum Network) . . . Clare Sestanovich (”Objects of Desire: Stories”) is in conversation with Annie Bishai at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Danielle Legros Georges (”Letters from Congo”), Kendra DeColo (”I Am Not Trying to Hide My Hungers From the World”), Peter Filkins (”Water / Music”), and Peter Shippy (”Kaputniks”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Adrian Matejka (”Somebody Else Sold The World”) is in conversation with Patricia Smith and Phillip B. Williams at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Tracey Enerson Wood (”The War Nurse”) is in conversation with Barbara Conrey at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Michael Pollan (“This Is Your Mind on Plants”) is in conversation with Alix Spiegel at 8 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore (Tickets are $33.25 and include a shipped copy of the book and signed bookplate).
Advertisement
FRIDAY
Chris Stuck (”Give My Love to the Savages: Stories”) is in conversation with Chaya Bhuvaneswar at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Laura Blackett and Eve Gleichman (”The Very Nice Box”) are in conversation with Kristen Arnett at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.