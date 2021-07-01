What’s happening in the arts world

THE BOUNCING SOULS AND FRIENDS The New Jersey punkers head up a benefit concert for the family of Brendan “Stu” Maguire, formerly of local hardcore outfits Reach the Sky and Bane. Maguire passed away on June 27 after a pancreatic cancer diagnosis. July 2, 5:30 p.m. House of Blues Boston. 888-693-2583, www.houseofblues.com/boston/concert-events

LOUIS THE CHILD Chicagoland electro producers Freddy Kennett and Robby Hauldren gear up for their late-summer amphitheater tour with a pair of shows at the intimate Big Night Live. (The duo is pulling double duty on Saturday, performing an anything-goes “Playground Set” on the Boat Cruise Summer Series earlier in the evening. Tickets to that event are sold out.) July 2, 8 p.m.; July 3, 9 p.m. Big Night Live. 617-896-5222, bignightlive.com

L’RAIN Brooklyn-based producer and songwriter Taja Cheek caps off her residency at Mass MoCA with a performance showcasing her heady, intensely layered dreamscapes. July 3, 8:30 p.m. Mass MoCA, North Adams. 413-662-2111, massmoca.org

MAURA JOHNSTON

Folk & World

SUMMER BOSTON CELTIC MUSIC FESTIVAL This year’s summer edition of the BCM festival eases towards live performance, with two of its acts, Copley Street and Rakish, taking to the Passim stage, and the other two — Calico and the duo of Hanneke Cassel and Keith Murphy — presenting prerecorded performances. July 4, 7 p.m. $20. Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 617-492-7679. www.passim.org

GRAIN THIEF These locals are hosting a weekly July outdoor residency at this Davis Square establishment that promises to feature not only their hybrid bluegrass/Americana music, but contributions from musical guests both local and traveling through. July 7, 7 p.m. (outdoor show). No cover. The Burren, 247 Elm St., Somerville. 617-776-6896. www.burren.com

DAVID THORNE SCOTT Berklee faculty member Scott’s new album, “Thornewood,” is an attempt to combine the two sides of his musical personality, jazz and Americana; as he puts it, “I’ve been an East Coast jazz guy for all of my adult life, but for me the music washes through the prairie grass of my home state of Nebraska.” He’ll play the album in its entirety Thursday with a full band behind him. July 8, 7:30 p.m. No cover. David Friend Recital Hall, Berklee College, 921 Boylston St. 617-747-2261. www.berklee.edu/events

STUART MUNRO

Jazz & Blues

JAMES MONTGOMERY BLUES BAND A Detroit native and longtime New England resident, veteran bluesman Montgomery is a dynamic singer and harmonica player who has performed with everyone from the Allman Brothers to Muddy Waters during his storied career. July 2. 8 p.m. $25-$30. Chan’s Fine Oriental Dining, 267 Main St., Woonsocket R.I. 401-765-1900, www.chanseggrollsandjazz.com

C#MINOR7 Live Arts Arlington presents a unique duo, named for a particularly jazzy chord, comprising Peter Lehman, who plays the theorbo, a long-necked lute that dates back to the 16th century, and electric bassist Tino D’Agostino. The two developed their musical partnership during lockdown and are pleased to be giving it a first public airing. July 3, 5:30 p.m. Free (donations encouraged). Medford Street parklet, outside La Victoria Taqueria, Arlington Center, Arlington. www.artsarlington.org/livearts/

BERT SEAGER QUARTET Seasoned pianist and composer Seager begins a first Wednesday monthly residency at The Lily Pad with his wonderful quartet featuring tenor saxophonist Rick DiMuzio, acoustic bassist Andrew Schiller, and percussionist Dor Herskovits. July 7, 6:30 p.m. $5-$10. Lily Pad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. www.lilypadinman.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL

Classical

Boston-based A Far Cry opens the Newport Music Festival. Yoon S. Byun

NEWPORT MUSIC FESTIVAL The Newport Music Festival kicks off this weekend with a patriotic July 4 selection by the Redline Brass Quintet at King Park, then sends the same ensemble to the seaside Rough Point mansion for a free show of eclectic repertoire (July 6). The festival begins in earnest with a concert by Boston-based conductorless string orchestra A Far Cry (July 8). It’s sold out, but waitlist space is available, and if all else fails, get up with the sun the next morning to catch their 5:15 a.m. offering at the Norman Bird Sanctuary. Newport, R.I. www.newportmusic.org

SOHIP This week from the Somerville-based Society for Historically Informed Performance’s virtual broadcasts, vocal trio Ourania embraces their nerdiness with “Renaissance ‘n’ Chill,” a program featuring “playlists” like “When Amyntas Met Phyllis,” “Fa La La Land,” and “Nymphs Just Wanna Have Fun.” July 7, 8 p.m. www.sohipboston.squarespace.com

A.Z. MADONNA

ARTS

Theater

CHESTER BAILEY In the title role of this probing, multilayered World War II drama by Joseph Dougherty, Ephraim Birney delivers an extraordinary performance, haunting and moving in equal measure. Horribly injured in a shipyard attack, Chester refuses to accept what has happened to him, and the task of a psychiatrist assigned to the case — played by Ephraim’s father, the exemplary Reed Birney — is to lead Chester out of the alternate reality constructed by the patient. It’s a task whose validity the doctor begins to question. Directed by Ron Lagomarsino. Extended through July 9. Barrington Stage Company. At Boyd-Quinson Stage, Pittsfield. 413-236-8888, barringtonstageco.org/

LISTEN TO SIPU An outdoor exploration of Watertown’s Indigenous history, “Listen to Sipu’' is scripted by Morgan (Mwalim) J. Peters and led by actors Maria Hendricks (as Sipu) and Grace Wagner (as “Tour Guide”). Directed by Jaime Carrillo, it is the second work in the Watertown Historical Moving Plays series, following last fall’s “The Charles W. Lenox Experience.” Through July 11. A collaboration by New Repertory Theatre, the Pigsgusset Initiative, the Historical Society of Watertown, and the Watertown Free Library. Tickets at 617-923-8487, www.newrep.org

SHIPWRECKED! AN ENTERTAINMENT – THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF LOUIS DE ROUGEMONT (AS TOLD BY HIMSELF) In this play by Donald Margulies (“Dinner with Friends,” “Time Stands Still”), a Victorian adventurer recounts entertaining tales of surviving a shipwreck, washing up on a deserted island, riding giant sea turtles, and much else. Is Louis telling the truth, or is he just a fabulist? When it comes to the power of his story and his hold on the audience’s imagination, does it matter? Directed by Daisy Walker. Through July 25. Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater, Wellfleet. To be performed outside on WHAT’s Garden Stage. 508-349-9428, www.what.org

DON AUCOIN

Dance

Contra-Tiempo makes its debut at Jacob's Pillow this summer STEVE WYLIE

CONTRA-TIEMPO This lively multifaceted dance theater company takes its movement inspiration from salsa, Afro-Cuban, and hip-hop, as well as contemporary dance. In its Jacob’s Pillow debut, the troupe performs the colorful evening-length “joyUS justUS,” a celebration of connection and community featuring original music by d. sabela grimes and East Los Angeles Chicano band Las Cafeteras. July 7-11, $45. Leir Outdoor Stage, Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, Becket. 413-243-9919, jacobspillow.org

ARTISTS OF THE GRAND UNION If you can’t make it to Jacob’s Pillow in person, not to worry. The festival’s Dance Interactive has just released a fascinating playlist in honor of Wendy Perron’s new book, “Accidental Anarchists of Downtown Dance.” The free playlist celebrates four of the postmodern improvisation group Grand Union’s most influential artists with 12 clips of dances by Trisha Brown, David Gordon, Steve Paxton, and Yvonne Rainer. There’s also a Pillow Voices podcast worth checking out. https://danceinteractive.jacobspillow.org/playlists/artists-of-the-grand-union/

KAREN CAMPBELL

Visual Arts

Firelei Báez's "To breathe full and free: a declaration, a re-visioning, a correction (19°36'16.9"N 72°13'07.0"W, 42° 21'48.762" N 71°1'59.628" W)." Chuck Choi/Courtesy Firelei Báez and James Cohan, New York

ICA WATERSHED More than a year late — its original opening date was May 24, 2020 — Firelei Báez’s monumental installation for the Institute of Contemporary Art’s cross-harbor annex finally opens this weekend. It was made to evoke the ruins of Haiti’s Sans-Souci palace, built in 1811 for revolutionary leader Henri Christophe, who spearheaded the island’s battle for independence from France. The palace itself has been ravaged by earthquakes but is still somehow standing — a metaphor of hardship and resilience for the Haitian people and all who battled for freedom at great personal risk. July 3-Sept. 6. ICA Watershed, 256 Marginal St. 617-478-3100, www.icaboston.com

DAVID DRISKELL: ICONS OF NATURE AND HISTORY The first major survey of Driskell’s paintings draws on the celebrated curator, writer, and educator’s inclusive vision that helped center the Black American experience. Co-organized with Atlanta’s High Museum of Art, this exhibition illuminates the solitary creative output of a tireless advocate for racial equity in American cultural life. Through Sept. 12. Portland Museum of Art, Portland, Maine. 207-775-6148, www.portlandmuseum.org

MURRAY WHYTE

From Kristen Joy Emack's "Cousins." Kristen Joy Emack

KRISTEN JOY EMACK: COUSINS The Cambridge-based artist has been photographing the loving relationships among her daughter and two nieces for years. The series opens a needed window on the lives of girls of color, and also explores what it means to be the object of the white gaze — that of Emack, and of viewers of the work. The cousins are teens now, more savvy about what their images signify, and more hands-on about their portrayal. Through July 24. Gallery Kayafas, 450 Harrison Ave. 617-482-0411, www.gallerykayafas.com

CATE McQUAID





EVENTS

Comedy

DAVE ROSS Onstage, Ross can be goofy and a bit loud, but even he finds high-pressure Food Network cooking shows, where the chefs have to make a funnel cake in 30 seconds using only a Bunsen burner and an avocado, annoying. “I have any idea for a cooking show,” he says. “It’s called ‘Really Good Cooks Have Plenty of Time.’” July 2-3, 7:30 p.m. $20. The White Bull Tavern, 1 Union St. Boston. 617-681-4600, www.thewhitebulltavern.com

DREW DUNN Dunn married young, and says people often ask him how he knew his wife was “the one.” “I knew very early on into the relationship that my wife and I were gonna be together for a very long time,” says Dunn, who headlines Laugh Boston this weekend. “‘Cause her mom co-signed my college loans. That locked me in for five to seven up front.” July 2-3, 7:30 p.m. $25. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com

THE COMEDY STUDIO SUMMER RESIDENCY The Studio is setting up shop for the summer at Vera’s with weekly shows Thursday-Saturday, hosted by Rick Jenkins. Friday, they’ve got Corey Rodrigues, Gary Petersen, Jesse Baade, Joe Medoff, and John Baglio. Saturday, it’s Chloe Cunha, Kindra Lansburg, Sean Rosa, and Ryan Shea. July 2-3, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. $20. Vera’s, 70 Union Square, Somerville. www.thecomedystudio.com

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

LEXINGTON LIONS CLUB CARNIVAL Get ready for a roaring summer because the carnival is back with whirlwind rides and attractions such as Spider Wheel, Lucky Lizzy, and Magic Maze. Wristbands for unlimited rides and individual ride credits are both available. The gate fee is $2, and some of the proceeds go toward the Lexington Lions Club. Through July 5. Ride wristbands $30-$40. Hastings Park, Lexington. fiestashows.com

CRITTERS ON THE TRAIL Venture through Bird Park on this self-guided tour that makes spotting critters easier than ever with seven wood cutouts of its inhabitants. Maps of the park’s trail can be downloaded online or found at the information kiosks located at various park entrances. July 3, various times. Free. Francis William Bird Park, 135 Polley Lane, East Walpole. thetrustees.org

ANNUAL USS CONSTITUTION TURNAROUND SAIL It’s time for “Old Ironsides” to make her way into Boston Harbor for her yearly cruise. Spend your Fourth on the water passing by the sights of Castle Island, and don’t forget to catch the 21-gun salute for a memorable holiday. July 4, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $100. Central Wharf. 617-742-0333, thebostoncalendar.com

KINDNESS ROCKS Bring your own rock to Picadilly Pop-Up Shop and spread the love by painting inspirational art to share. The Kindness Initiative has a simple goal of uplifting others through positive messages scattered throughout the community for someone to find a quick pick-me-up. Painting supplies are provided. July 8, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Free. Piccadilly Square, 1280 Centre St., Newton. eventbrite.com

RIANA BUCHMAN