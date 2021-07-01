Boston Children’s Hospital plans another expansion

Children’s is still in the midst of a more than $1 billion expansion of its main campus in Boston’s Longwood neighborhood, where it is constructing an 11-story building with private patient rooms, an intensive care unit for newborns, new operating rooms, and more. The hospital will grow from 404 beds to 475 after the new building opens next year.

Hospital officials want to construct a new outpatient surgery center off Interstate 95 in Needham, spanning 224,000 square feet and five stories. They also plan to expand services at their existing site in Waltham and move their physician offices in Weymouth to a new medical office building in that community.

Boston Children’s Hospital announced plans Thursday for a $435 million expansion in suburbs west and south of Boston to serve growing numbers of patients from across the state and around the world.

Advertisement

Dr. Kevin Churchwell, chief executive of Children’s Hospital, said the hospital is seeing enough demand from patients to warrant another expansion, and that the suburban sites will help alleviate congestion in Boston for families who live and need health services in the city.

“We think that is going to be extremely important in terms of access,” he said.

Churchwell said the goal is for most families to be within 20 minutes of a primary care physician or specialist in the Children’s Hospital network.

It’s a strategy that other hospital systems, including Mass General Brigham, have been following: moving specialty care and surgical procedures from crowded urban hubs to facilities more convenient for suburban families.

“It’s that evolution of: how do we continue to move procedures that used to be inpatient procedures, three to five days [in the hospital], to an ambulatory procedure where the child goes home that day,” Churchwell said. “Our physicians, nurses, caregivers continue to lead and be on the cutting edge of that.”

Advertisement

Hospital officials need state approval to move forward with the projects and said they will file their plans with public health officials this summer.

The plans could raise concerns: Children’s Hospital is already the state’s biggest and most expensive pediatric health care provider, and its previous expansion project, though ultimately approved by the state, stirred controversy about whether the project would lead to higher health care costs.

Priyanka Dayal McCluskey can be reached at priyanka.mccluskey@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @priyanka_dayal.