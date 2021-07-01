Seres gets $175m upfront payment in licensing deal with Nestle

Seres is among several biotechs working on what they hope will be the first approved medication that originates in the human microbiome , the trillions of bacteria, fungi, and other microbes that live inside and on our bodies. Research suggests that this invisible world plays an important and overlooked role in maintaining our health — so important, in fact, that collectively it might even be considered another organ.

A decade-old publicly traded biotech in Cambridge, Seres could receive an additional $350 million if its partnership with Nestle Health Science leads to approval of the treatment by the US Food and Drug Administration and achieves sales goals in the United States and Canada.

Seres Therapeutics said Thursday it would receive an upfront payment of $175 million to license its experimental microbe-based medicine for Clostridioides difficile, an antibiotic-resistant bacteria commonly found in hospitals and nursing homes, to Nestle’s health-science business.

The medicine that the partners are working on targets C. diff, a bacterium that causes severe diarrhea and colitis and leads to an estimated half a million infections in the United States each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 1 in 6 patients who get C. diff will get it again within eight weeks. One in 11 people over the age of 65 diagnosed with a health care-associated C. diff infection die within a month.

A combination of bacteria in the experimental medicine licensed by Seres is intended to restore the health of the microbiome in the human gut to fight off the infection.

“As we prepare for potential approval and commercialization, we are eager to embark side-by-side on our next phase with a company that believes as fervently as we do in the potential of this transformative approach to reduce the recurrence” of C. diff infection, said Eric Shaff, chief executive of Seres.

The deal expands on a partnership that the two companies announced in 2016 to treat C. diff and inflammatory bowel disease.

Seres was founded by Flagship Pioneering, the Cambridge venture capital firm that created Moderna, maker of the second COVID-19 vaccine cleared by the FDA for emergency use. Several other companies are working on microbe-based drugs to treat C. diff, including Finch Therapeutics, of Somerville, and Rebiotix, of Roseville, Minn.

The company’s stock surged last summer after it released positive test results for its C. diff treatment, but the shares have mostly languished since then. Seres dropped 3.4 percent to $23.04 in late morning trading.





