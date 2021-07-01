Two big employers outline return-to-office plans

Two more major Massachusetts employers, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Dell Technologies, have told their workers when they should expect to go back to their offices after vacating them in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Andrew Dreyfus, chief executive of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, told the Boston-based insurer’s 3,800 employees that the company intends to begin a voluntary return to its buildings on Oct. 4. The voluntary period will remain until the end of the year. Meanwhile, Texas-based Dell, which employs about 6,000 people in Massachusetts, primarily in Hopkinton and Franklin, told workers that its US offices will reopen on Sept. 7. After that point, the majority of Dell’s workforce will still have the option to work remotely and will not be required to return to the office. — JON CHESTO

Advertisement

EQUITY

New program aims to bring people of color into film, TV, and advertising

The Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts has teamed up with Boston’s Element Productions to create a new overview and production training program dubbed ULEM Studios to help bring people of color into the film, TV, and advertising industries. A four-week pilot program with eight students kicked off this week, with free virtual and in-person classes taught by experts at Element and guest lecturers from the industry. ULEM and Element hope to find corporate sponsors to underwrite numerous programs like this, serving as many as 60 to 100 students annually, ranging in age from high school graduates to mid-career professionals. The concept grew out of discussions between Element founder Eran Lobel and ULEM chairman Joseph Feaster Jr. about the lack of diversity in the local film and commercial industries. More information can be obtained by e-mailing ULEMstudios@ulem.org. — JON CHESTO

TECHNOLOGY

Catapult buys London company that does video and data analysis of athletes

Boston-based sports tech business Catapult has acquired SBG Sports Software, a London firm that specializes in video and data analysis of elite athletes, for $40 million. With SBG on board, Catapult now employs about 450 people. The acquisition brings key clients in soccer and rugby, and opens the door for Catapult to get involved with motorsports, a new market for the company. Most of Catapult’s leadership team, including chief executive Will Lopes, is based in Boston although the business is publicly traded in Australia, the country where it was founded. Catapult specializes in using video software and wearable devices to track data about athletes and improve their performance and prevent injuries. — JON CHESTO

Advertisement

INVESTING

Robinhood saw revenue jump 309 percent with meme stocks frenzy

Robinhood, the trading app that’s sent a newly empowered generation of investors to Wall Street, saw its revenue soar 309 percent at the start of the year as a frenzy over so-called meme stocks shook the market. The company revealed the revenue surge in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday, as it prepares to sell its own stock on the Nasdaq for the first time. It plans to trade under the symbol HOOD. Robinhood’s initial public offering is set to be one of the most anticipated of the year, giving investors a chance to own part of a fast-growing company that has rocked the traditionally staid brokerage business. Since its launch in 2014, Robinhood’s popularity has forced rivals to get rid of commissions and to offer apps that make trading easy and maybe even fun. But as it’s drawn in 18 million funded accounts, with more than half its customers first-time investors, the company has also faced a mountain of criticism from regulators and users alike. Robinhood has agreed to pay more than $130 million in recent years to settle accusations by regulators, with the most recent fine of $70 million announced just a day earlier. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

RETAIL

Gap to close all of its stores in the UK and Ireland

In another blow to Britain’s retail sector, American clothing company Gap said that it will close all of its stores in the UK by the end of the year as it moves its business exclusively online. The closures will take place in a phased manner and includes the company’s outlets in Ireland. In total, 81 stores will close. The retailer, which has been active in the UK since 1987 and since 2006 in Ireland, was emblematic of the quintessential American “T-shirt-and-jeans” look that was particularly popular for decades. Its hoodies emblazoned with the company’s name and iconic denim were arguably the signature look of the era. But in recent years, the appeal of Gap has plummeted, edged out by e-commerce sites that have made its offerings seem bland rather than just basic. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

DOUGHNUTS

Krispy Kreme stock looks good in its opening day

Krispy Kreme’s shares soared in their first day of trading, giving the doughnut chain a much-needed lift a day after it was forced to downsize its initial public offering. The stock reversed an early decline to jump as much as 26 percent before closing up 23.53 percent at $21. The Charlotte, N.C.-based company opened at $16.30, below the $17 IPO price. The roller-coaster debut reflects the volatile environment for restaurants as the pandemic subsides. Many US eateries, particularly those focused on breakfast, faced a difficult period of store closures and reduced sales as COVID-19 led Americans to eat more at home. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

AVIATION

Electric commuter aircraft set for inaugural flight later this year

Electric-plane startup Eviation Aircraft Ltd. unveiled the production version of its Alice commuter aircraft, saying the pioneering model is set for an inaugural flight in the second half of this year ahead of service entry in 2024. Eviation, whose plans have been delayed for about a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, is pitching a traditional fixed-wing design rather than the vertical takeoff, multi-rotor setup favored by similar startups. Eviation, which shifted base to the Seattle area from Israel in December to tap the area’s aerospace expertise, said in 2019 it had a backlog of more than 150 orders from customers including Cape Air. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

H & M makes $1.2 billion in second quarter as stores reopen

Low-cost fashion brand H & M said Thursday its profit for the second quarter soared by 10 billion kronor ($1.2 billion) to 3.6 billion kronor ($422 million) as many of its stores opened worldwide. Sales for the period March 1–May 31 increased by 75 percent compared with the same period a year earlier. The retailing company at that time reported a loss of 6.48 billion kronor ($760 million). — ASSOCIATED PRESS

PHARMACIES

Walgreens’ earnings soar on vaccinations, tests

Walgreens earnings surged past Wall Street expectations for the fiscal third quarter, as the drugstore chain continued to rebuild sales hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. Millions of vaccinations and tests helped pharmacy sales rebound, and an easing of pandemic restrictions in the United Kingdom brought some customers back to the company’s Boots stores. Overall, the company earned $1.2 billion in the quarter that ended May 31. That compares to a $1.7 million loss in last year’s quarter, when Walgreens booked $2 billion in pandemic-related charges. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement











