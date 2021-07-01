At Cloud & Spirits, one chef’s vision of Korean cuisine

Why: For elegant and clever Korean-inspired dishes prepared with local ingredients, plus cocktails to match.

Where to: Cloud & Spirits , a restaurant from Blackfin Collective (Love Art Sushi) located in the longtime Cuchi Cuchi space.

The back story: Cloud & Spirits was initially conceived of as a bar-slash-culinary incubator, to feature a floating roster of up-and-coming chefs (the “Cloud” part of the name). But when chef Katie Cheung came on board, plans changed. “We were super-impressed and she became the permanent cloud,” says Blackfin’s Ronald Liu. Cheung has worked at area fine-dining spots such as Kamakura, Menton, and Radius. The team took over the Central Square space during the pandemic and ran a pop-up, Mikkusu Sando, serving sandwiches on Japanese-style milk bread made by Cheung.

Advertisement

Shrimp toast is served at Cloud & Spirits. Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

What to eat: Shrimp toast on that fluffy milk bread, embedded with black and white sesame seeds and topped with shaved bottarga, served with seafood-inflected sauce américaine. Butter rice ssam with king crab, wild sesame, and preserved lemon, to be wrapped in accompanying rectangles of seaweed. Spaghetti coated in rich, spicy kimchi butter. A take on the chicken-ginseng soup samgyetang featuring deeply flavored broth and a fancy roulade of chicken and sweet rice. There’s fried chicken, too. For dessert, a scoop of toasted rice ice cream or palate-refreshing strawberry chile sorbet.

A Crimson Garden cocktail accompanies small plates. Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

What to drink: Beverage director and co-owner Michael Gander and team serve up cocktails like the savory 7-9-5 (which contains soju, miso, and more, with a seaweed garnish) and the Crimson Garden, a gin-and-elderflower potion stained purple with hibiscus puree. There’s also wine and canned beer.

Ayane Nishi of New York City enjoys fried chicken at Cloud & Spirits. Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

The takeaway: Come to Cloud & Spirits for a cozy bar scene in a warm, wood-filled dining room, along with Cheung’s inspired cooking.

795 Main St., Central Square, Cambridge, 617-945-1158, www.cloudandspirits.com

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @devrafirst.