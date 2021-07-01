fb-pixel Skip to main content
At Cloud & Spirits, one chef’s vision of Korean cuisine

Come to the new Central Square spot for shrimp toast, spaghetti with kimchi butter, and fried chicken.

By Devra First Globe Staff,Updated July 1, 2021, 39 minutes ago
Butter rice ssam is served at Cloud & Spirits restaurant near Central Square.
Butter rice ssam is served at Cloud & Spirits restaurant near Central Square.Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

Where to: Cloud & Spirits, a restaurant from Blackfin Collective (Love Art Sushi) located in the longtime Cuchi Cuchi space.

Why: For elegant and clever Korean-inspired dishes prepared with local ingredients, plus cocktails to match.

Chef Katie Cheung prepares a dish at Cloud & Spirits.
Chef Katie Cheung prepares a dish at Cloud & Spirits.Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

The back story: Cloud & Spirits was initially conceived of as a bar-slash-culinary incubator, to feature a floating roster of up-and-coming chefs (the “Cloud” part of the name). But when chef Katie Cheung came on board, plans changed. “We were super-impressed and she became the permanent cloud,” says Blackfin’s Ronald Liu. Cheung has worked at area fine-dining spots such as Kamakura, Menton, and Radius. The team took over the Central Square space during the pandemic and ran a pop-up, Mikkusu Sando, serving sandwiches on Japanese-style milk bread made by Cheung.

Shrimp toast is served at Cloud & Spirits.
Shrimp toast is served at Cloud & Spirits.Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

What to eat: Shrimp toast on that fluffy milk bread, embedded with black and white sesame seeds and topped with shaved bottarga, served with seafood-inflected sauce américaine. Butter rice ssam with king crab, wild sesame, and preserved lemon, to be wrapped in accompanying rectangles of seaweed. Spaghetti coated in rich, spicy kimchi butter. A take on the chicken-ginseng soup samgyetang featuring deeply flavored broth and a fancy roulade of chicken and sweet rice. There’s fried chicken, too. For dessert, a scoop of toasted rice ice cream or palate-refreshing strawberry chile sorbet.

A Crimson Garden cocktail accompanies small plates.
A Crimson Garden cocktail accompanies small plates.Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

What to drink: Beverage director and co-owner Michael Gander and team serve up cocktails like the savory 7-9-5 (which contains soju, miso, and more, with a seaweed garnish) and the Crimson Garden, a gin-and-elderflower potion stained purple with hibiscus puree. There’s also wine and canned beer.

Ayane Nishi of New York City enjoys fried chicken at Cloud & Spirits.
Ayane Nishi of New York City enjoys fried chicken at Cloud & Spirits.Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

The takeaway: Come to Cloud & Spirits for a cozy bar scene in a warm, wood-filled dining room, along with Cheung’s inspired cooking.

795 Main St., Central Square, Cambridge, 617-945-1158, www.cloudandspirits.com

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @devrafirst.

