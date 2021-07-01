The Red Hat may reopen in early fall under new ownership

“COVID closed a lot of doors, literally, for us, and for a lot of other people in the industry, but it allowed a couple more doors for other people, and us included, to open up,” said Gleason, who lives in Quincy. “Red Hat just happened to be one of those locations that was available. We did some soul searching and number crunching and decided that it was worth taking the leap of faith.”

Keith Gleason and Jake Nicholson, who co-managed the Financial District’s Finn McCool’s from its May 2017 opening until it closed in December 2020, are now helming the Red Hat after the sale was finalized in the past week or two, Gleason told the Globe Wednesday. The Bowdoin Street watering hole is the duo’s first foray into ownership.

Just days after word got out that the Red Hat — a Beacon Hill stomping ground for over a century — would shut its doors , new ownership may enable the bar to reopen in early fall.

Jake Nicholson (right) and Keith Gleason toasted to their ownership of the Red Hat with drinks at The Playwright in South Boston. Lizzy Burns

They are still determining how to renovate the 114-year-old bar while reopening as quickly as possible, Gleason said.

“Buildings and physical plants take, take a beating, especially in this industry,” Gleason said. “We definitely want to take a look and make upgrades to the physical plant to increase the customer experience.”

Upgrades may include changes to the menu or other amenities to “punch it up,” he added.

“We can maybe try to resurrect that local bar, camaraderie, neighborhood-type feeling,” Gleason said.

After managing Finn McCool’s, which was downtown on High Street, Nicholson said the neighborhood location not far from Massachusetts General Hospital, City Hall and Faneuil Hall was paramount to their decision to take over the Red Hat.

“We’re just looking to have a breath of fresh air into the neighborhood,” said Nicholson, who lives in the North End. “A little new, but yet carry the same nostalgia that’s been there forever.”

Gleason and Nicholson declined to disclose the terms of the sale.

“We’re in the business of making money,” Gleason said. “So I’ll definitely say that it made sense financially for us.”

The pair, who said they are interested in bringing back members of the former staff, added that a clearer vision of the revitalized bar will solidify in the coming weeks.

“The news cycle is dominated by so many different places closing and people being so disappointed and frustrated,” Gleason said. “It feels good to be able to maybe turn the tide, one place at a time.”

