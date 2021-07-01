Shake Shack comes to Somerville, a floating oyster bar docks in East Boston, and Trillium’s flagship opens in Canton

Plant-based, Michelin-rated pizza purveyor Double Zero opens in the Back Bay (163 Newbury St.) on Friday, July 9. Enjoy wood-fired, low-gluten pies made with macadamia ricotta and cashew mozzarella; pastas; and biodynamic wines, plus a patio.

Openings: Shake Shack continues its Boston-area expansion with a new location at Somerville’s Assembly Row (355 Assembly Row), debuting on Monday, July 5. Visit on opening day beginning at 11 a.m. for burgers, crinkle-cut fries, and a visit from Legoland master builder Sean Martin, who will create replicas of Shack dishes using Legos. In the evening, there’s live music. Proceeds from opening day go toward hunger-relief organization Project Bread. New on the menu: mocktails like margaritas and watermelon mojitos.

Now you can have dinner overlooking the water, literally, thanks to Tall Ship, a floating oyster bar moored at Pier One in East Boston (1 East Pier Drive) from the team that brought you Pier 6 and ReelHouse. Feast on sushi, shellfish, and charcuterie — a menu that will be even tougher to pronounce after a few stiff drinks from their jaunty cocktail list. Visit daily until 11 p.m.

Trillium announces the debut of its flagship restaurant and brewery in Canton (100 Royall St.), focusing on pizza and barbecue, complete with a 7,500-square-foot patio and beer garden. Visit daily starting at noon.

Charity: On Sunday, July 4, Newton’s Baramor (45 Union St.) donates $3 from each sandwich or entrée purchased to the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Coalition (www.miracoalition.org). Munch burgers, steak and cheese, and fried chicken from 11:30 a.m.

Coming soon: Fast-casual Israeli street-food concept Miznon (107 Seaport Blvd.) opens its first Boston location later this year in the Seaport, with pitas, stews, and roasted veggies, plus beer and wine.

The whitefish wizards at Mamaleh’s Delicatessen in Kendall Square will open their Brookline location at Washington Square (1659 Beacon St.) by mid-July, with a similar menu of corned beef, knishes, and pastrami. By September, they plan to open at the upcoming High Street Place food hall downtown (100 High St.), hopefully catering to an influx of returning office workers.

