25 lottery winners get to join ‘Old Ironsides’ on July 4 cruise

The boat has a rich history and was given its nickname during the war of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull, according to USS Constitution Public Affairs. It is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

Twenty-five lottery winners plus one guest will get to join the ship on a cruise from Charlestown to Castle Island in South Boston and back.

The USS Constitution, nicknamed “Old Ironsides,” is scheduled to get underway from Charlestown Navy Yard on July 4 at 10 a.m. to commemorate the 245th Independence Day.

“Old Ironsides’ 4th of July Cruise has been an iconic part of Boston history since the 1950s,” said Commander John Benda, 76th Commanding Officer of USS Constitution.

22constitution-- Marines on board the USS Constitution fired a gun salute for the birthday. The USS Constitution and the USS Constitution Museum celebrated the 223rd birthday of the oldest commissioned warship afloat in the world. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

According to a press release from the USS Constitution Public Affairs, over 5,000 entries were received for the chance to take part in the cruise. The annual cruise was canceled last year due to the pandemic. During a regular year, 250 lottery winners are selected to join the cruise but this year only 25 were chosen.

“After missing last year’s cruise due to the pandemic, we are more than ecstatic to get underway with our 25 lottery winners to celebrate the 245th anniversary of our nation’s independence. Our mission as America’s Ship of State is to preserve this ship’s rich and beautiful history for the American public,” said Benda.

In addition to the cruise, multiple other activities will be taking place including a 21-gun salute at approximately 11:30 a.m. at Castle Island and the reading of the Declaration of Independence.

Old Ironsides will conduct a 17-gun salute at approximately 12:30 p.m.as she passes U.S. Coast Guard Sector Boston, where the boat was built and launched on Oct. 21, 1797.

The ship’s journey can be seen from the Boston Harborwalk, Castle Island and Charlestown Navy Yard. The USS Constitution is open to the public Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

