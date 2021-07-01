Backlash, then outpouring of support for Northborough bakery offering Pride-themed products

Batista estimated her business initially lost a couple thousand dollars over the acrimony surrounding her inventory, which began in early June when a woman came into the store looking to sign up her grandchildren for one of the baking classes she offers.

“People are supporting us like crazy right now,” said Diana Batista, owner of Main Street Pastries and More located at 5 West Main St. in Northborough, in a phone interview. “We made that money up 100 percent.”

A Northborough bakery took a financial hit last month following controversy over its Pride-themed sweets, but local supporters and people from around the world have responded with purchases and words of encouragement, the owner said Thursday.

The bakery, Batista said, had been offering rainbow colored sweets like cookies and cupcakes for Pride Month, held every June to celebrate the LGBTQ community, but something else caught the woman’s eye: tie-dye bagels that Batista regularly sells.

“I said ‘they double up for Pride Month,’” Batista said. “She was not happy.” In fact, Batista continued, the woman “flat out asked me to my face if I was gay” and went on to say she didn’t support such establishments.

“I said ‘well we do, there’s the door,’” Batista said, adding that the bakery faced more hostility after she described the encounter, first reported by Spectrum News 1, on social media.

Two days later, Batista said, another customer requested the return of a $30 donation to the bakery’s food aid program. And, she said, 11 orders that had been called in were never picked up, and she also noticed a drop in retail sales.

But as word spread about the controversy, the tide turned, with people from as far away as New Zealand calling to voice their support.

All told, Batista said, the bakery has received “much, much more support” than criticism following the initial backlash, and she doesn’t regret standing up for what she believes is right, despite the financial hit.

“It’s hard when you’re a single mom and you have a small business,” Batista said. “But if I don’t say anything, I’m going to feel bad. I have a gay baker [on staff]. What am I going to say to her? She has to be comfortable, knowing that she’s loved and welcomed. That’s how we do things.”

A number of customers have backed the bakery on its Facebook page in recent weeks.

“I hope you realize how much your community appreciates you!” one man wrote.

A woman posted, “Thank you for standing strong, we will continue to support you whenever we can.”

Batista provided an update Monday via Facebook on how the business has been faring, and she didn’t mince words.

“The business took a bit of a hit the last couple of weeks since I have publicly stood my ground,” she wrote on the bakery’s Facebook page. “There is NO HATE here.... period !! Be as it may my team and I stand strong and proud to continue serving our community with nothing but respect for EVERYONE.”

She also thanked everyone who’s supported her team amid the tumult.

“You are appreciated more than words can describe,” she wrote. “That being said we had a few orders that were not picked up yesterday so their loss is your gain.”













Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.