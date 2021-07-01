Cambridge man, 31, booked in animal cruelty case that left one cat dead, two others injured

According to police, an animal control officer on May 6 responded to a call in East Cambridge for an animal crying under a car. The officer discovered that a cat, later identified as “Gosha,” already had died and had its hind legs bound with tape, the statement said.

In a statement, Cambridge police identified the suspect as Rashad Gober, who was arrested on four counts of animal cruelty. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had hired a lawyer.

A 31-year-old Cambridge man was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly killing one cat and harming two others in a troubling animal cruelty case , officials said.

A necropsy later found a large amount of Gosha’s fur was missing, and that the cat had suffered BB gunshot wounds to its face and body, police said.

During the probe, the statement said, investigators discovered Gosha’s death may have been linked to two prior attacks on cats in the neighborhood. The first attack, police said, targeted a feline named “Tammy” on March 3 or 4, when that cat was injured with a BB gun but survived.

The second attack, officials said, happened at some point between May 2 and May 5 in the neighborhood, when a cat named “Buddy” suffered chemical burns but recovered.

It was Buddy’s ordeal, authorities said, that initially drew investigators to Gober.

Per the statement, police learned Gober had notified Buddy’s owner through an online app that he had found the cat and returned it to her. Gober also allegedly claimed he had found Buddy in his backyard and brought it inside for medical attention, the statement said.

Police said Gober was arrested Thursday after authorities had gleaned “further information” during the probe and fielded community tips. The statement didn’t elaborate on the additional information allegedly tying Gober to the crimes.

He faces arraignment Thursday in Cambridge District Court, police said.

“We recognize and can understand the great alarm these cases caused to the East Cambridge community and particularly to the cat owners,” said Cambridge Police Commissioner Branville G. Bard, Jr. in the statement. “We have invested significant resources and closely collaborated with the Animal Commission, the MSPCA, and Middlesex District Attorney’s Office to ensure justice would be served following these very disturbing acts.”

Bard’s words were echoed in the statement by Tom Grenham, director of the MSPCA’s Law Enforcement Division.

“I commend everyone involved in this investigation— from the Cambridge Police Department, the City of Cambridge Animal Commission and our own law enforcement officers — for their steadfast commitment to uncovering the evidence that led to the arrest of Rashad Gober,” Grenham said.

This is a breaking story that will be updated with details from Gober's arraignment.









