Cleanup underway after powerful thunderstorms rip through region

Downed power lines and knocked over trees were reported in nearly every corner of the state, according to storm damage reports tallied by the National Weather Service. But no major damage or injuries were reported.

The current outages are concentrated in Plymouth, Essex and Norfolk counties, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. The number of outages dropped from some 25,000 MEMA reported statewide Wednesday evening.

About 1,200 electrical customers were without power Thursday morning, the aftermath of powerful series of thunderstorms that raced across Massachusetts knocking down trees and power lines but also bringing an end to the heat wave.

Advertisement

In Boston, trees and power lines were knocked down on Corona Street, Wellesley Park and Harbor View Street, the weather service said. Similar damage was reported in Quincy, Chelsea, Lowell, Chelmsford and multiple communities in Franklin, Worcester, Essex and Middlesex counties, according to the weather service.

Lighting strikes were also reported and the weather service shared a photo of a bolt over the Prudential Tower in the Back Bay.

The thunderstorms brought an end to the heat wave that lead to historic high temperatures in Boston and Providence - and also pushed the thermometer to 100 degrees in Boston, the highest recorded in the city in a decade.

After Wednesday’s rain, the temperature in Boston dropped to 77 degrees from 100 degrees, the weather service said. The last time the temperature was 100 degrees or higher in Boston was on July 22, 2011, when it hit 103.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the 80s Thursday, but the humidity from the heat wave will still be present. Rainfall is expected Thursday night. Weather conditions during the Fourth of July Weekend are expected to be “unsettled,” according to the forecast

“The weather pattern remains unsettled on Friday into the Fourth of July holiday weekend with the threat of showers continuing and unseasonably chilly temperatures Friday and especially Saturday,’' forecasters wrote. “Temperatures moderate Sunday with a return to summer conditions early next week.”

Advertisement

Information from prior Globe reporting was used in this story.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.