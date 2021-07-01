Forecast: Here’s how the holiday weekend is shaping up

Indeed, temperatures Saturday afternoon could for a time fall 40 to 45 degrees colder than it was Wednesday afternoon, just an incredible turn of events. If the temperature doesn’t reach 61 degrees Saturday, it would be a new record for the coldest high on July 3 ever. No matter what, it’s about to be one of the coldest July 3s in decades: in 1987 it reached a meager 62.

Logan Airport reached 100 degrees Wednesday for the first time since late July 2011. This marked the 26th time the area has seen a reading of 100 degrees or higher since weather has been reported. Now we take a turn on the other side of the extreme with colder than average conditions arriving late Thursday and continuing through at least the first two-thirds of the weekend.

Near-record cold for July 3s is in place Saturday afternoon. WeatherBELL

Rainfall will be plentiful from Thursday afternoon through the first part of Friday and then more showers for the rest of Friday into Saturday. I think there will be some dry hours Saturday, but it’s going to be so cool and raw and with the wind coming in off the water, it definitely won’t be very pleasant.

This loop shows accumulating rainfall into Saturday: the heaviest occurs south of the Mass. Pike. COD Weather

The basic setup for this big change is that a warm front is going to be stuck south throughout New England into Friday morning as an area of low pressure will develop and eventually move into the Gulf of Maine. This is similar to what we would see in a winter situation. Just like in winter, winds will come off the water, but obviously it’s not cold enough for any snow.

The heaviest rain is going to be south of the Mass. Pike, but all of us will see appreciable rainfall. There is the chance some training of precipitation during this event. Training can be thought of as experiencing heavy rain over the same area and not moving north or south, much like being stuck on train tracks. When this occurs, it can lead to multiple inches of rainfall and flooding. This is something to watch.

The NAM model has a very heavy line of total rainfall forecast. While this might be overdone, it could indicate the potential for some flooding if it occurred. WeatherBELL

I think the showers continue somewhat on Sunday although fewer of them, and it will be a little bit warmer with temperatures getting well into the 60s to perhaps lower 70s if we can squeeze out enough sunshine in the afternoon. I would not cancel any plans on Sunday.

It will still be cooler than average Sunday afternoon with some breaks of sunshine. WeatherBELL

There will be great sleeping weather Friday night and Saturday night as well as Sunday night.

Overnight lows Friday into Saturday mean comfortable sleeping weather. WeatherBELL

Since Independence Day falls on Sunday, Monday is a holiday for many. This is the best day of the weekend when a return to more abundant sunshine and temperatures getting back into beach territory. Expect highs on Monday in the 75-to-81 degree range. I think many would consider that quite nice for July. Heat lovers don’t fret, it turns hot again for Tuesday with more 90-degree weather.