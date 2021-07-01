Manchester-by-the-sea home bursts into flames after being struck by lighting

A bolt of lightning struck a two-story home in Manchester-by-the-Sea during the severe thunderstorms that passed through the area Wednesday night, igniting a fire and causing a cable box to explode, fire officials said.
The town’s fire department was called to 109 Essex Road at 9:18 p.m. when the rear corner of a single-family home caught fire after being struck by lightning, Manchester-by-the-Sea Fire Chief Jason Cleary said. A small cable box on the side of the home exploded when the bolt hit.
Two residents of the home were evacuated with their dogs when the fire broke out, Cleary said. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in about an hour, Cleary said. Only the outside of the home and a deck sustained damage. No one was displaced.
