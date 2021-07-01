Manchester-by-the-sea home bursts into flames after being struck by lighting

A bolt of lightning struck a two-story home in Manchester-by-the-Sea during the severe thunderstorms that passed through the area Wednesday night, igniting a fire and causing a cable box to explode, fire officials said.

The town’s fire department was called to 109 Essex Road at 9:18 p.m. when the rear corner of a single-family home caught fire after being struck by lightning, Manchester-by-the-Sea Fire Chief Jason Cleary said. A small cable box on the side of the home exploded when the bolt hit.