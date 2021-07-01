Off-duty Pawtucket officer will be charged with felonies for shooting teen driver

Dolan is facing three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and using a firearm while committing a crime of violence, according to court records. An arraignment is scheduled for July 16.

PROVIDENCE — Pawtucket Patrolman Daniel Dolan Jr. is being charged with several felonies for shooting a teenage driver outside a pizza parlor in West Greenwich last week.

James P. Howe, the lawyer for the three teenage boys who were in the car, said he was told Dolan was being charged.

Advertisement

“I think it’s appropriate ... considering his actions,” Howe said Thursday.

Dominic Vincent, 18, who was shot in his upper left arm, is still suffering from the injury, Howe said. He, his family, and his friends who were in the car — Vincent Greco, 18, and and Joseph Greco, 17 — are all suffering emotionally, Howe said.

Under the Rhode Island Law Enforcement Bill of Rights, felony charges mean that Dolan will be placed on unpaid leave from the Pawtucket Police Department. The internal investigation will wait until the criminal case is concluded.

Dolan, who has been on the department since 2015 and lately moved into community policing, was driving a white pickup truck and was wearing civilian clothing when he followed the teen’s Audi into the parking lot of Wicked Good pizza in West Greenwich on June 21.

The teens’ lawyer said the boys were going to pick up a pizza for a night watching the NBA playoffs and hadn’t noticed Dolan’s truck until it revved into the lot and nearly struck the driver’s side of their Audi.

Video shows Dolan jumping out of the truck and striding over to the car with something small extended in his right hand. Howe said the boys didn’t know Dolan was an officer — but they saw that he had a gun holstered, and Vincent started backing his car away from the stranger coming at them.

Advertisement

Off-duty Pawtucket police officer shot a teen driver in West Greenwich, R.I. Share Email to a Friend Embed Security camera footage of the incident shows the police officer's truck following the teenagers. ( Video courtesy of James Howe )

Dolan chased them and, out of view of the video camera, jumped over the Audi’s hood and fired into the driver’s side window, hitting Vincent’s arm, Howe said. The teenager screamed that he was hit and drove down the road a short way before pulling over and getting out with his arm bleeding. His friend Vincent Greco got out with him, while the younger boy huddled in the back seat and called 911.

Meanwhile, the video shows Dolan returning to his truck and driving off after them. Howe said Dolan pulled up and got out, and yelled at the boys to separate. Howe said Dolan didn’t offer first aid to Vincent.

Dolan was interviewed by investigators, according to court records. He told them that at the end of his shift, he left the Armistice Boulevard substation and went to a nearby liquor store on Summit Street, purchased a six-pack and had “a sip” of beer, he told investigators. (He passed a breath test, with a 0.00 percent blood alcohol content, according to court records.) He then traveled home on Route 95, where, he said, he saw a black Audi pass him, driving quickly. He also told investigators he saw the car drive in the breakdown lane and overtake two vehicles.

Advertisement

Dolan said he lost sight of the car, which he said he thought was involved in a police pursuit. He got off at Exit 6, then saw it again, he said. When it pulled into Wicked Good Pizza, he followed, seeking to “speak to the operator,” he told investigators. He claimed he wanted to stop the driver from injuring someone.

Dolan said he tried to get the Audi to stop. As Vincent backed up in an apparent effort to get back into the roadway, Dolan said he stepped in front of the car. The Audi started driving toward him with his back to the road, Dolan said.

“Next, the vehicle continued driving forward, and I made the decision that he was not going to stop, and I was going to remove my firearm and fire a shot to stop him from taking me onto the roadway and possibly killing me,” Dolan said.

Dolan said he drew his firearm and, after a pause of a second and a half, fired a shot with his department-issued pistol.

Dolan later caught up with the teen he shot. Vincent told him he was afraid and did not want to die, Dolan told investigators.

Vincent, meanwhile, told investigators he did not believe Dolan was a police officer. He said of his speed on the highway that it was fast, but: “It’s not like I’m breaking the sound barrier.” There were no 911 calls for an erratic operator, according to court records.

Advertisement

Dolan told investigators he’s a school resource officer at a Pawtucket middle school.

A Pawtucket city councilwoman told the Globe that she and other residents had complained to Mayor Donald Grebien and Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves about Dolan’s behavior on the streets.





Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits. Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.