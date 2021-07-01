Officials say cause of 7-alarm fire in Revere was ‘likely accidental’

The seven-alarm fire that spread to three homes on Hyde Street in Revere Tuesday appears to have started accidentally and may have been caused by an electrical issue, fire officials said.

Revere Fire Chief Christopher Bright said it was “extremely fortunate” that no residents were hurt in the fast-moving blaze. The fire broke out at 25 Hyde St. around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and quickly spread to two adjacent multifamily homes. There was no indication of foul play and the investigation into the fire remains ongoing.

“The day’s severe heat conditions and heavy smoke created a challenging situation and resulted in five firefighters being transported to area hospitals for dehydration and other heat related injuries, but things could have been much worse if the fire developed while people were sleeping,” Bright said in a statement.