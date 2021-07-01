Photo editor at UMass Amherst student newspaper dies in crash on Mass Pike in Boston

Erickson, 21, was transported to Tufts Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Lynus Erickson of Medford was traveling eastbound on I-90 on June 22 when he shifted his motorcycle into the left lane and struck the wall, State Police said in a statement. Speed is believed to be a “contributing factor” in the crash, although the cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said.

A student at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and photography editor at the school’s student-run newspaper died last week in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on the Mass. Pike in Boston.

Erickson was majoring in film studies and philosophy at UMass Amherst and is being remembered this week as a skilled photographer and kind soul.

He was set to step in as lead photography editor for the Massachusetts Daily Collegian, the student-run newspaper at UMass Amherst. Erickson was previously an assistant photography editor there.

“He was a talented photographer and a joy to be around,” the Collegian wrote in a statement. “Lynus was always willing to learn and improve and always had a smile on his face. Those who knew him will remember his kindness, his sense of humor and his passion for his work.”

Erickson had a wide circle of friends and a long string of interests, according to posting on the social media site, Everloved.com.

“An avid hiker, he loved the outdoors year round and was active in the UMass Outing Club. He was increasingly fluent in Japanese. In his ‘prop shop’ he built and painted film-quality replicas of Boba Fett helmets and armor,’' according to his on-line obituary. “Throughout his growing years, Lynus loved Thomas the Tank Engine, Ultraman, and building with Lego bricks.”

His family is planning to celebrate his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers his family is asking for donations to Appalachian Mountain Club. Burial was at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com