Rabbi stabbed in Brighton, suspect in custody

The man was stabbed multiple times on Chestnut Hill Avenue in Brighton, and a suspect is in custody, Boston police said.

A rabbi was stabbed outside Shaloh House, a Jewish Day school in Brighton Thursday afternoon, the Anti-Defamation League of New England confirmed.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life threatening, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was arrested and transported to a police station in Brighton. The incident is under investigation and police will provide more information later Thursday, according to Boyle.

In a statement, ADL Regional Director Robert Trestan said the community is praying for the rabbi’s recovery. ”We are grateful for the rapid response of Boston and Brookline Police and emergency responders,” Trestan said in the statement posted on Twitter.

“Healing from this incident will require accountability, justice and answers. As this investigation unfolds, we call for full transparency so that the community gets answers as to why a Jewish rabbi was stabbed outside his house of Worship.”

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Kathy McCabe of the Globe Staff contributed to this story.



