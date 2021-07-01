In resignation letter, Eleanor Slater Hospital leader says state’s practices have led to patient abuse

“I have chosen to leave because I believe the State is intent on returning to practices that I believe are inappropriate and I feel have led to patient abuse,” Dr. Brian Daly wrote in his letter, which was submitted Thursday and obtained by the Globe.

A psychiatrist by training, Daly has been chief medical officer at Eleanor Slater Hospital and its parent agency, the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals, since August 2018. He has become the target of criticism from unions representing workers there. For months, he has raised concerns that the hospital has been improperly billing the Medicaid program. He has also said the state is manipulating patient census counts to keep it on the right side of those Medicaid billing rules, all to the detriment of patients who shouldn’t spend decades institutionalized in a hospital.

“I believe that keeping patients in our current facilities … is a form of abuse,” Daly said.

The state-run Eleanor Slater Hospital system has campuses in Cranston and Burrillville. They care for patients who have a range of psychiatric and medical conditions, including patients who were court-ordered to obtain mental health treatment and those suffering the long-term effects of car crashes or drug overdoses.

The administration of Governor Dan McKee’s predecessor, Gina Raimondo, had proposed revamping the hospital system, building a new skilled nursing facility at the Burrillville site and closing two buildings at the Cranston site. Backlash from unions and local elected officials was swift. In the meantime, the state has been unable to bill the Medicaid program for months-long stretches because Eleanor Slater Hospital had more psychiatric than medical patients, a rule that’s intended to prevent hospitals from becoming warehouses for the mentally ill.

Daly declined to comment for this story. But he makes the case in his letter that the Joint Commission report, which preliminarily denied accreditation to the hospital, cast a harsh light not on his leadership but on those higher up — namely, the state government’s own leaders. In fact, the clinical practices were a bright spot in the report, he said.

“Any effort to fault me or anyone else at the hospital for these things would be an effort to deflect blame downward,” Daly wrote. “That would represent the decades-long refusal to accept responsibility that has led to all of the problems now present at the hospital.”

Daly will continue to serve in his position until July 31, the state has previously said.

