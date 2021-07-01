Rhode Island’s special legislative session this fall is going to be really interesting

Happy Thursday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I don’t mind a few days of rain if it means no more 95-degree days. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 152,613 confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, after adding 20 new cases. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 0.4 percent. The state announced two new deaths, bringing the total to 2,730. There were 21 people in the hospital, and 631,523 residents were fully vaccinated.

Get ready for a busy fall in Rhode Island politics.

The General Assembly is set to wrap things up for the time being today (or maybe tomorrow), but the list of issues that could be revisited after summer vacation continues to grow.

What once seemed like a special session to figure out how to spend more than $1 billion in federal relief funding and confirm a few judges now could include several other big-ticket items. Here’s a look at what might be on the agenda.

COVID recovery money

There’s about $1.1 billion in federal funding that the state hasn’t decided how to spend, and the General Assembly is going to be more hands-on with this pot of money than it was when former governor Gina Raimondo was given a pass to call all the shots. Governor Dan McKee has been more open to working with the House and Senate, so you can expect lots of hearings, lots of opinions, and lots of flexibility to sprinkle money during an election year.

Cannabis

The Senate already voted to legalize cannabis, but House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi has signaled that this issue will be taken up during a fall session. It’s legal in Connecticut beginning today and it was already legal in Massachusetts, so Rhode Island is feeling more pressure to join the club.

Police reform

House and Senate leaders are facing criticism for punting on reforming the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, which means this will be another high-profile issue that is likely to reappear in the fall. It sounds like there is an appetite for modest changes (like increasing the number of days that a chief can suspend an officer from two to between 10 and 30), but some progressives are pushing for a full repeal.

Hospital Conversion Act

This is in the weeds, but lawmakers continue to monitor the proposed merger between Lifespan and Care New England. Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey was pushing for a bill that would require the hospitals to provide more information about staffing levels and community impact, but the House didn’t take it up.

Charter schools

Unless something changes at the last minute, it doesn’t look the proposed moratorium on the expansion or addition of charter schools that was approved by the Senate earlier this year is going to be approved by the House. There has been some late movement on a bill that would cap the amount of per-pupil funding that a school district can sends to charter schools.

Judges

There are at least five judicial vacancies that need to be addressed, so you can expect this to come back in the fall.

Redistricting

Next year is an election year, but first there will be a redrawing of the House and Senate districts. Expect plenty of fireworks.

⚓ My latest column: State lawmakers talked a big game about police reform over the last year, but they have failed to deliver. Read more.

⚓ A former performer at the Epic Theatre Company accused the artistic director of sexual assault, and now the theater company has cancelled all projects and performances. Read more.

⚓ The state’s top insurance regulator outlines how the proposed Lifespan-Care New England merger could present significant risks resulting in higher health care costs — unless heavily regulated. Read more.

⚓ The state should move forward with plans to close one Eleanor Slater Hospital building, and also needs a leadership shakeup and potential pay cuts for high-level administrators, a McKee administration review released Wednesday found. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Island is poised to become one of the first states to pass legislation authorizing “harm reduction centers” where people would use drugs while supervised, under legislation that’s heading toward final approval while sparking intense debate. Read more.

⚓ The General Assembly will continue marching to the finish line of the legislative session. Here's the House agenda and the Senate agenda.

⚓ A group of advocates in Providence are holding a press conference at 1 p.m. after they say police called to break up a fight among adults ended up pepper spraying children.

⚓ It's the first day of the 2021-22 fiscal year for the state and most cities and towns in Rhode Island.

⚓ A group of advocates in Providence are holding a press conference at 1 p.m. after they say police called to break up a fight among adults ended up pepper spraying children.

⚓ It’s the first day of the 2021-22 fiscal year for the state and most cities and towns in Rhode Island.

Dan McGowan