R.I. passes bill requiring free feminine hygiene products in schools

The House and Senate have approved a bill that, if signed by Governor Daniel J. McKee, would require that feminine hygiene products be available in all gender-neutral bathrooms and any female designated bathrooms at no cost to the students.

The requirement, which includes tampons and sanitary napkins, would begin at the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

“The fact is every woman has experienced the embarrassment and humiliation of having an accident in school as a teenager,” Representative Carol Hagan McEntee said on Thursday, which is expected to be the last day of the legislative session. “And kids can be tough. Boys make fun of you. Now, at least they can run to the bathroom and get what they need instead of having to go home.”

McEntee, a South Kingstown Democrat who sponsored the House bill, said this legislation should have been passed years ago.

“I don’t think men realize how tough that is for a young woman,” she said. “Maybe it’s time to stop being embarrassed about what our bodies do naturally and address it.”

During a House committee hearing on the bill, Representative Patricia L. Morgan, a West Warwick Republican, questioned how much the bill would cost schools.

“Listen, I taught in a high school, and there would be a lot of girls who would prefer to get this free than to buy it,” Morgan said. “And I know that schools’ budgets are already pretty tight.”

McEntee said she did not have the total cost but that feminine hygiene products are essential supplies such as toilet paper. “Why should women be discriminated against?” she said. “It’s a matter of dignity.”

Morgan said students in many schools can afford to buy their own feminine hygiene products. “I’m not sure it’s appropriate to ask taxpayers to pay,” she said. “I mean, are we going to buy shaving equipment for boys next?”

But McEntee pointed out a key difference.

“A man can chose to shave or not shave,” she said. “I don’t think a woman has a choice in this matter.”

Senator Valarie J. Lawson, the Senate sponsor who teaches at East Providence High School and is vice president of the National Education Association Rhode Island, said, “We all know how necessary feminine hygiene products are, but what many people do not realize, and I see this as a long time educator, is that a lack of access to these products can cause students to miss crucial school days.”

Lawson, an East Providence Democrat, said, “These products are a daily necessity to so many students, and just as schools provide toilet paper for the bathrooms, these products should also be readily accessible for our students in need.”

