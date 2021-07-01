Search for missing swimmer off Castle Island in South Boston

“Boston Fire Divers are in the water at Castle Island, South Boston near the Sugar Bowl searching for a person in the water,” the department tweeted.

The Boston Fire Department confirmed the search in a tweet sent at 2:27 p.m.

First responders were searching Thursday afternoon for a missing swimmer in the waters off Castle Island after rescuing another person who had also struggled in the ocean, authorities said.

A State Police spokesman said his agency was involved in the search as well, along with Boston police. A Boston police spokeswoman said a call for someone struggling in the water had come in around 1:30 p.m.

“Report of two swimmers in the water at Pleasure Beach in need of rescue,” State Police tweeted. “One swimmer located, one swimmer not located at this time. Marine Unit and Air Wing en route. BFD dive team searching the area.”

Dan Budynas, a South Boston resident, said near the scene that he was out for a run and had been returning from Castle Island when he saw a group of people staring out at the water.

He said he removed his headphones and heard a man screaming for help, though he couldn’t make out exactly what the man was saying.

“He was way out in the water just screaming hysterically,” he said.

One of the swimmers that was rescued was brought back to shore at Pleasure Bay while rescue workers look for another missing swimmer. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Then, Budynas said, he noticed a small group of three or four people screaming “Help him!” at the lifeguards.

Budynas said there had been two people in the water, including the person he’d heard screaming as well as the second swimmer, who is missing.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., a number of emergency vehicles were at the scene, as well as a helicopter that hovered above the water a few hundred yards out.

A crowd of nearly 100 onlookers watched silently as officials continued searching for the second swimmer.

Near the entrance to the beach, two women could be heard shouting “no no no” as they were blocked by first responders from going down to the water’s edge.

Family members at the scene of a possible drowning. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

This is a breaking story that will be updated.





