SJC eases pandemic restrictions on court proceedings and trials

The second order , the statement said, lets courts largely begin conducting business as they did before the health crisis. Under terms of that order, the release said, courthouses will be open for in-person sessions, though certain proceedings may still be held virtually.

In a statement, the SJC said the first order updates rules for people seeking entry to a courthouse and also removes occupancy limits and distancing requirements in the buildings, while still requiring everyone, to keep wearing masks that cover their noses and mouths, whether they’re fully vaccinated or not.

The state Supreme Judicial Court on Thursday issued two orders significantly easing the restrictions on in-person court proceedings that have been in place amid the pandemic, citing the “continued improving situation in the Commonwealth with respect to COVID-19.”

The order also removes pandemic-related limitations on jury trials including where and how they’re conducted, except for the mask requirement, the statement said.

Courts will, however, continue to work through the backlog of jury trials linked to the pandemic, with certain Superior and Housing Court cases that normally go before 12-person juries continuing to be tried before six-person panels, subject to limitations on the number of peremptory challenges.

Lawyers on both sides are normally entitled to make a set number of such challenges to remove people from a jury pool.

Officials, the statement said, will continue to prioritize jury trials involving parties who are in custody, and the general tolling, or pause, of speedy trial deadlines will expire Oct. 1.

“We are truly encouraged by the progress in the Commonwealth with respect to COVID-19, and hope it will continue and allow courts to gradually return to normal,” said SJC Chief Justice Kimberly Budd in the statement. “At the same time, we hope to take some of the lessons learned during the pandemic and apply them going forward, particularly when it comes to conducting certain proceedings virtually.”

The statement also said that due to juror notice requirements, jurors won’t be available for trials at some courthouses until Sept. 7. A list of locations and dates they’ll have access to jury pools is available online at https://www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-jury-information.

In addition, the SJC said, each Trial Court department will keep posting notices to the court system’s COVID-19 webpage at https://www.mass.gov/resource/court-system-response-to-covid-19 explaining how the departments are addressing “various categories” of legal matters, whether in person or virtually.

The Globe reported in March that with many courthouses lacking adequate space or ventilation to meet coronavirus guidelines, court officials were scrambling to find locations where trials could be held safely, with space for social distancing taking clear priority over ambience.

The courts suspended jury trials last year to slow the spread of the virus. In January, the state’s highest court allowed them to resume on a limited basis, with six-member juries presiding over short and fairly simple criminal and civil cases at nine courthouses.

