SJC orders new sentencing for teen convicted in 2010 murder of 14-year-old Nicholas Fomby-Davis

That decision, known as Miller versus Alabama, said juvenile brain development is scientifically different than in adults, and that sentencing teenagers to life without parole violated the constitutional ban on cruel and unusual punishment. The Supreme Judicial Court applied the same legal thinking under the state’s constitution in 2013.

The unanimous decision by the Supreme Judicial Court retroactively applied a landmark US Supreme Court ruling decided four days after Fernandes was convicted of first degree murder in a Boston courtroom on June 21, 2012, records show.

The state’s high court Thursday threw out a life without parole sentence for Joshua Fernandes, who was 16 years old when he fatally shot 14-year-old Nicholas Fomby-Davis on a Dorchester street in 2010.

“The sentence of life in prison is vacated and set aside, and the matter is remanded to the Superior Court for resentencing on the murder conviction,” Justice Frank M. Gaziano wrote for the SJC.

Fernandes and his codefendant, Crisostomo Lopes, lived in the same Dorchester neighborhood as Fomby-Davis, who was riding with his brother on a scooter when they nearly collided with a man on a bicycle on May 20, 2010, the SJC said.

Both were wearing helmets with different appearances. Fomby-Davis’s brother returned home to get cash for a movie while his younger brother continued to drive the scooter — while wearing his older brother’s helmet, the Globe has reported.

Fernandes and Lopes crouched behind a vehicle, lying in wait for Fomby-Davis to drive past them. When he did, Lopes pulled the boy off the scooter and held him while Fernandes shot Fomby-Davis four times, the court said.

Fernandes and Lopes were arrested by Boston police within minutes of the shooting; an off-duty member of the department’s gang unit heading home came upon the scene and witnessed the shooting, the court said.

Lopes and Fernandes were tried together and Lopes’s conviction was upheld by the SJC in 2018. Lopes was 20 at the time of the crime and remains serving a life without parole sentence at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center, the state’s maximum security prison, records show.

Fernandes is currently housed at MCI-Norfolk, a medium-security prison, records show. Last year, a judge refused to release him during the coronavirus pandemic because he has inherited a disease, hypothyroidism.

When Fernandes and Lopes were given their life sentences in 2013, the victim’s father, Nathaniel Davis Jr., told the two to stay away from his family while also admonishing them for choosing to kill his son.

Davis looked at the teenagers, who were once his neighbors, and told them of the pain he and his family have suffered because of their brutality, the Globe reported.

“I have to go down to Bowdoin Street, corner of Norton Street, and watch where my son was killed,’' said Davis. “You should’ve been showing him how to play basketball or something.”

Davis could not be reached immediately Thursday.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office has been asked for her view of the SJC ruling.



