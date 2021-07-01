In a small Vermont town, they stand with Wayland

“We’re fed up with crime in our community,” the red, white and blue signs proclaim. “We stand with Wayland.”

On Route 110 in Tunbridge, there’s more of them, and once you get to Chelsea, they come in clusters.

CHELSEA, Vt. — The lawn signs start popping up about 15 miles south of here, along Route 12 in Sharon.

Wayland Childs is not a politician, but to many people in this small, central Vermont town of 1,200, and surrounding communities, he’s a hero.

Childs runs a garage, smack dab in the middle of town, right across from the building that doubles as a library and town hall. Like some other local businesses and homes, Child’s garage has been broken into, in his case repeatedly. His laptop computer was stolen in one of the burglaries.

About a month ago, a woman called Childs, saying some guy named Scott Irish was trying to sell her Childs’s laptop. The woman agreed to bring Childs to a rendezvous in nearby Barre, ostensibly to buy the computer. The woman called police in Barre, asking them to arrest Irish at the meeting spot at a motel. When the cops didn’t show, Wayland Childs allegedly took the law into his own hands, holding Irish at gunpoint on the ground to await the police.

When police finally arrived, they arrested Childs for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Irish was not charged with stealing the computer, though he was later charged with stealing catalytic converters elsewhere.

According to a police affidavit, Irish acknowledged he was trying to sell the computer because he was dopesick.

Childs’s arrest, and the kid glove treatment afforded Irish, was greeted with outrage by people all over this region, capturing their frustration with the inability of police and the criminal justice system to control a menace in many small, rural towns across Vermont: drug dealers and those who do crime to pay for their drugs.

It also led to the lawn sign campaign and increased demands for better police protection.

The Vermont State Police respond to about two-thirds of the calls from Chelsea residents, but the closest barracks is 19 miles away and covers 17 towns. Locals say the cops rarely show up when they call. The town has a contract with Orange County Sheriff Bill Bohnyak to provide four hours of police coverage a week, which residents complain is essentially useless.

Bohnyak and the Vermont State Police insist their tallies of criminal activity don’t match local concerns about a surge in crime, but Steve Thomas, who with his wife, Kate, runs Chicken Wiggle Farm here, says the state stats are meaningless because so many local people have given up calling the police when they see some crimes, such as an open drug deal.

“A lot of people don’t call the police anymore because they never come,” said Thomas.

The Thomases recently created a neighborhood watch, where residents keep an eye out for each other. On the first night, as he sat on his porch, Thomas witnessed an attempted burglary.

Some worry local frustration will lead more to emulate Wayland Childs and take the law into their own hands. People are on edge: Select Board member Mark Whitney said a man who had gone into diabetic shock was recently asked to leave a local store by those who assumed he was an addict.

“Don’t assume the worst,” Whitney said Tuesday, at a sparsely attended Select Board meeting, where the Thomases expressed their frustration to Sheriff Bohnyak, who expressed his own frustration that people his deputies have arrested have been bailed only to re-offend.

“Most of this is about heroin,” Bohnyak said.

Offenders get bailed, aren’t ordered into treatment, and there aren’t enough treatment beds anyway, so the cycle continues.

The locals held a raffle to pay for Wayland Childs’s legal bills.

“Wayland’s a great guy,” Steve Thomas said. “Everybody has a breaking point, and three break-ins was Wayland’s.”

Steve and Kate Thomas wonder what their idyllic community will look like when their 2-year-old son grows up.

“It can’t go on like this,” Steve Thomas said.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.