Warwick, R.I. police investigate apparent drowning

WARWICK, R.I. — Authorities in Warwick are investigating another apparent drowning in town, according to police.

Officers responded to beach area on Melbourn Road at about 4 p.m. Wednesday for a medical emergency, police said in a statement.

Responding officers found an unresponsive female who had been pulled from the water. Life-saving measures were performed at the scene before she was taken to Kent Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.