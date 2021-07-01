Watch: ‘Crazy firework and lightning show’ in Somerville as celebration and storm collide

One person who filmed the show above the rooftops of people’s homes called it a “ crazy firework and lightning show ,” as flashes of white appeared while the colorful bursts from the fireworks lit up the horizon.

Somerville’s annual fireworks display, which took place at Trum Field around 9 p.m., was interrupted by spurts of jagged lightning as it cut across the night sky Wednesday. As Mother Nature and the holiday celebration overlapped, people enthralled by the scene took out their phones to capture the moment.

Residents in Greater Boston were briefly treated to a dueling light show Wednesday night, as Somerville’s Fourth of July celebration and fireworks show collided with bright and dramatic flashes of lightning ahead of the evening’s heavy rainfall.

In one video, spectators can be heard shouting “whoa,” as the lightning interrupts the pops and crackles of the fireworks.

Somerville had originally scheduled to set off fireworks around 9:45 p.m., according to a press release from city officials sent out this week. But the display was likely started earlier than planned due to the impending storm that swept through the region Wednesday night, following a sweltering day.

“Schedule your 4th of July fireworks on 6/30 at 9pm, then fire ‘em all off at 8pm in the middle of a thunder and lightning storm?” one person said of the city’s decision to go through with the celebration despite the weather forecast. “That’s just how Somerville rolls.”

But the odd combination was appreciated by many of those who were able to witness it.

“The choreography between the fireworks and the thunderstorm and lightning is pretty special right now,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “Somerville, city of fireworks in lightning.”

While many people were excited about the simultaneous light display, at least one person thought the amalgamation was perhaps a bit ... too much.

“Anyone else that lives in Somerville / South Medford over stimulated right now by the simultaneous thunder, lightning, AND Somerville fourth of July fireworks? So. much. noise. and. light,” the person tweeted, as the storm and fireworks got underway.

Lightning also stole the show at Fenway Park Wednesday night, as the Red Sox played the Kansas City Royals.

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.