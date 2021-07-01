With much of Massachusetts fully open, the State House remains closed to the public

Massachusetts is the only New England state that has not reopened its State House or locked in a date to do so. For months, the leaders of the state House and Senate have offered only vague expectations about when the building will reopen to the public, leaving some observers frustrated at the slow pace.

But the Massachusetts State House — home to offices of the Commonwealth’s top public officials — remains closed to the public.

Fenway Park welcomed over 25,000 fans to the first Red Sox game back at full capacity on May 29. The state of emergency ended June 15. And with coronavirus case rates low, masking is now largely optional across the state.

“It’s important for constituents to have some place to go if they want to meet with and interact with the legislators,” said David G. Tuerck, president of the conservative Beacon Hill Institute. Tuerck said legislators should “accelerate the process” of opening the historic building to the public.

At a news conference outside the State House on Wednesday, Secretary of State William F. Galvin also urged lawmakers to begin allowing the public back into some spacious areas of the building, though he said in an interview he is “sympathetic” to concerns expressed about crowds gathering in the building.

“I think the issue is putting together something as soon as we can that will open portions of the building,” Galvin said.

Galvin’s office has begun offering exterior tours to Beacon Hill visitors while the interior of the building remains shut. (Prior to COVID, the State House saw approximately 95,000 visitors per year.)

Later on Wednesday, Senate President Karen E. Spilka and House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano released a statement saying that the Legislature is developing “a comprehensive and nuanced reopening plan with the goal of returning employees and the public safely to the State House in the fall.”

The announcement did not provide any specifics about when the building might reopen.

“While a large focus of the upcoming summer months will be the legislation ahead of us, we are also actively preparing our workplace for a safe return of Members, staff, and the public,” the Democratic leaders said. “There are a great number of factors to consider, as the State House is not only a workplace to hundreds of people, but a frequently visited public building.”

They added that the Legislature is “engaged with employees” about when they may return to Beacon Hill.

“We are simultaneously planning a phased timeline of the reopening of the State House to the public as well,” they wrote.

But no such timeline has been announced. Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Vermont are the only New England states that haven’t reopened their state houses — but the latter two states have specified that they both plan to do so on July 6.

“They are dodging the issue,” Tuerck said of Massachusetts legislative leaders. “I think the public needs assurance that there’s going to be reopening according to an accelerated schedule. And I don’t see that here.”

Galvin said it was “encouraging” that lawmakers were beginning to work on a plan.

Outside the building’s gates on Wednesday, tourists and passersby stopped for selfies, with some expressing disappointment that they could not enter.

“The society needs a functioning government, and that means that the population has to be able to access that,” said Owen Geoghegan, of Norton, who was visiting with out-of-town family members.

David Waalewyn, of Orlando, Fla., said he was disappointed not to be able to enter.

“I think things should be opening up,” he said. “It’s time, with proper precautions.”

The building’s reopening is complicated by a number of factors, including construction going on in and around it, said state Representative Bradley H. Jones Jr., the top Republican in the House. Still, Jones said he hopes to see a plan “sooner rather than later that can create some expectations for members, staff, [and the] public.”

Some lawmakers also expressed hope that pandemic-era policies allowing for greater participation will be kept in place going forward. Representative Erika Uyterhoeven — a first-term Somerville Democrat who co-founded the progressive group Act on Mass, which calls for greater transparency from the state Legislature — said she hopes to see policies allowing virtual participation in public hearings “extended in perpetuity.”

“Having those options has been really critical, actually, to getting more engagement,” she said.

Geoff Foster, president of Common Cause Massachusetts, said he, too, hopes to see an expansion of the state’s Open Meeting Law allowing for virtual public engagement.

“We know that there were many advances made to accommodate for the pandemic that resulted in increased access and transparency from the public,” Foster said. “We think, now that the emergency order has been lifted, there are some things that should be made permanent.”

Jasper Goodman can be reached at jasper.goodman@globe.com.