Worker seriously injured in fall from Ipswich construction site

A 24-year-old man is in critical condition after he fell off a roof at a construction site in Ipswich Thursday morning, officials said.
The man, who is from Dracut, fell 28-feet from the roof at a residential construction site on Robinson Lane at 9:15 a.m., Ipswich police and fire said in a joint statement.
He was taken by ambulance to the Mile Lane ball fields, and was then taken by helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
He suffered serious injuries as was reportedly in critical condition Thursday evening, the statement said.
The incident is under investigation.
