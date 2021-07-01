Worker seriously injured in fall from Ipswich construction site

A 24-year-old man is in critical condition after he fell off a roof at a construction site in Ipswich Thursday morning, officials said.

The man, who is from Dracut, fell 28-feet from the roof at a residential construction site on Robinson Lane at 9:15 a.m., Ipswich police and fire said in a joint statement.

He was taken by ambulance to the Mile Lane ball fields, and was then taken by helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.