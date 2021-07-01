At the federal level, action is slow on reparations, criminal justice reform, and immigration. But not in New England

Here is a quick sampling of some topics that may not have gotten the attention they deserved during the dog days of summer.

This summer in New England there has been a lot of discussion about COVID, heatwaves, and the Red Sox sweeping the Yankees (twice!), but less discussed are some interesting proposals swirling around local and state governments that either are the first of their kind in the nation, or would be if they became law.

While there was significant debate two years ago during the last Democratic presidential primary about whether and how to provide reparations to descendants of slaves, that discussion has basically stalled. So the town council in the liberal enclave of Amherst recently voted 12-1 to basically open an account for their own local reparations program and to establish a commission to figure out the next steps. (The one vote against was for technical reasons, believing that the commission needed to be established before the bank account.)

Amherst is a town of 39,000 with a Black population estimated to be around 2,100, according to the US Census Bureau.

Advertisement

Amherst appeared to be following the lead from Evanston, Illinois, which became the first municipality to offer reparations in March. There, if residents can provide they had relatives in the city from 1919 to 1969 or show they have been discriminated against in housing, they are eligible to receive up to $25,000 for mortgages or other home projects.

In a first in the nation move, Connecticut inmates can make calls for free

Last week, Governor Ned Lamont signed into law the ability for those at state prisons to make phone calls to family members.

Advertisement

Previously, the state had contracted with a company that charged as much as $15 for a 5-minute conversation. Under the new law, incarcerated people will get up to 90 minutes free per day.

The advocates who called for the changes argued that the status quo allowed corporations (and indirectly the state) to profit off of those incarcerated, many of whom already come from a disproportionately low-income background. They also believe the law aides in keeping families intact.

Maine almost became the first state in the nation to decriminalize sex work

Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills vetoed a bill that would have moved those guilty of prostitution into a program to help them find other jobs while creating stricter penalties for those who traffic sex workers and those who engage them in sex acts.

In a veto message, Mills, a former attorney general and a local prosecutor, argued she shared the overall goal of limiting sex trafficking and detailed the efforts she has as a member of the criminal justice system to address those issues. At the same time, she said she believed that decriminalizing prostitution would only serve as a recruiting tool for those hoping to traffic sex workers in Maine.

Vermont allows two towns to let non-citizens vote

Last week the Democratic-dominated Vermont legislature overrode a veto from Republican Governor Phil Scott that cleared the way for two cities to allow non-citizens to vote in local elections.

Now those living in Winooski and Montpelier may vote in certain local elections ― such as races for city council ― even if they are not US citizens. The town made the charter changes but needed the state government to sign off. In addition to city council elections, Winooski is also allowing non-citizens to vote for school board members.

Advertisement

Scott, in his veto message, wasn’t opposed to the idea necessarily but said it should be studied more, and cautioned that without uniform standards, the changes could create confusion in other elections and in other towns as to who can or cannot vote.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.