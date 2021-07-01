CDC director steers clear of recommending booster for people who got Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine

She said there was less data available on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and how it will handle the super-contagious delta variant. But she said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has performed “quite well” against other variants circulating in the United States, and the general expectation was it would also be effective against the delta variant.

“Right now, we have no information to suggest that you need a second shot after J&J, even with the delta variant,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on NBC’s “Today” show.

The director of the US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention steered clear Thursday of recommending that people get a booster shot of a different coronavirus vaccine if they have gotten the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a step some experts have suggested because of the rise of the delta variant.

Advertisement

She also noted that the “sister vaccine” from AstraZeneca, which uses the same technology as the Johnson & Johnson, had performed “quite well” against the delta variant in other countries.

Asked by interviewer Savannah Guthrie if there was any harm in getting a booster shot anyway, Walensky noted, “Well, it’s unstudied. ... We don’t have a wealth of data to say how well you’re being protected by a second vaccine, what side effects would occur with that vaccine. So if you choose to do that, the one thing I would ask is to enter a study in doing so — so we can learn more.”

US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy also said Wednesday on CNBC, “While we are still awaiting direct studies of Johnson & Johnson and the delta variant, we have reasons to be hopeful, because the J&J vaccine has proven to be quite effective against preventing hospitalizations and deaths, with all the variants that we’ve seen to date.”

Experts have been discussing the idea of asking people to get a booster, and a few have already done so themselves, Reuters reported this week. Dr. Michael Lin, a Stanford professor, told Reuters it was a “no-brainer” because “the people who receive the J&J vaccine are less protected against disease.”

Advertisement

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.