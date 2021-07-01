Key allegations from the indictment charging the Trump Organization and its CFO

Here’s what to know about the alleged scheme:

Weisselberg has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which stemmed from the Manhattan District Attorney’s two-year investigation into former president Donald Trump’s company and its finances.

The Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, were charged Thursday in what prosecutors allege was a long-running scheme to avoid paying taxes on indirect compensation.

Prosecutors say Weisselberg didn’t pay taxes on compensation from the Trump Organization

The indictment alleges that Weisselberg and the Trump Organization defrauded tax authorities by compensating senior executives with “off the books” perks.

“The scheme was intended to allow certain employees to substantially understate their compensation from the Trump Organization, so that they could and did pay federal, state, and local taxes in amounts that were significantly less than the amounts that should have been paid,” prosecutors wrote in the indictment, which noted that Weisselberg was one of the largest beneficiaries.

In Weisselberg’s case, prosecutors allege he received $1.7 million in unreported compensation over 15 years. The compensation included a Manhattan apartment whose rent was paid by the company — including utilities and parking bills, school tuition at a private school in Manhattan for members of his family, payments on two leased Mercedes Benz cars, cash for tips around the holidays, and furnishings for his homes in New York City and Florida. The furnishings included beds, flat-screen TVs, new carpeting, and other furniture.

Some of the checks for such expenses carried Donald Trump’s signature, though he is not charged in the case.

A Weisselberg family member also received a lodging perk: An apartment in Manhattan near Central Park, according to the indictment, for which he paid just $1,000 per month.

The indictment includes allegations that the unreported compensation was tracked on an internal spreadsheet

Prosecutors allege that the Trump Organization maintained spreadsheets for a time that tracked the payments to Weisselberg, which indicated they were part of his compensation. However, prosecutors say, this compensation was never reported to tax authorities, nor did it show up on Weisselberg’s W-2 forms.

“Weisselberg intentionally caused the receipt of cash payments to be omitted from his personal tax returns, despite knowing that those payments represented taxable income and were treated as compensation by the Trump Corporation,” prosecutors wrote.

The indictment alleges the Trump Organization’s accounting department falsified records

Prosecutors allege in the indictment that Weisselberg directed the Trump Organization to exclude the payments for his apartment, car, tuition, and furnishings from his reported gross income, even though the company treated those payments as employee compensation. They further allege employees falsified other compensation records to ensure the payments did not appear as part of Weisselberg’s gross income.

“Therefore, the W-2 forms and other compensation records reported to federal, state, and local tax authorities fraudulently understated the income that the ‘Trump Organization had paid Weisselberg,” prosecutors wrote.

