Rescue efforts resume at site of condo collapse after a safety scare; Biden consoles victims’ families

The stoppage, which began shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday, had threatened to keep search teams off the rubble pile for an unknown period and dimmed hopes for finding anyone alive in the debris a week after the tower came down.

But Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said work had resumed Thursday afternoon after a 15-hour halt, though he said he did not know why officials decided to restart search efforts.

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed condominium building were halted early Thursday out of concern about the stability of the remaining structure after crews noticed widening cracks and up to a foot of movement in a large column, officials said.

The rescue operations were called off on the same day President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited the devastated community.

The collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South beachfront condominium killed at least 18 people and left 145 missing. Hundreds of search-and-rescue personnel have painstakingly searched the pancaked rubble for signs of life, but no one has been rescued since the first hours after the collapse.

“This is life-and-death,” Biden said during a briefing. “We can do it; just the simple act of everyone doing what needs to be done, makes a difference.”

“There’s going to be a lot of pain and anxiety and suffering and even the need for psychological help in the days and months that follow,’' he said. ’'And so, we’re not going anywhere.”

Rescue work was halted after crews noticed several expansions in cracks they had been monitoring. They also observed 6 to 12 inches of movement in a large column hanging from the structure “that could fall and cause damage to support columns’' in the underground parking garage, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said.

In addition, they noticed movement in the debris pile and slight movement in some concrete floor slabs “that could cause additional failure of the building,” he said.

Critical points have been monitored with sensors since the rescue operation began, said Scott Nacheman, a structures specialist with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He said there were alarming indications of movement Wednesday night at three locations.

“What was of specific concern was that over the last six days we had not seen that type of significant movement, or in some locations any movement in those elements of the structure,” Nacheman said Thursday during a briefing for family members.

Rescuers also use laser devices that can detect shifts of a few millimeters, Cominsky said.

“We are constantly monitoring the building,” he said.

Heavy equipment on the rubble pile caused vibrations, according to Nacheman. Rain has also been entering exposed parts of the building, saturating items and adding weight to the floors.

Covering parts of the structure to prevent further water damage or tearing down the building risks additional loss of life because those steps would require sending people back inside, Nacheman said. Demolition would also add debris on top of areas that have already been cleared of rubble.

The president drew on his own experience with grief and loss to comfort the affected families, telling them to “never give up hope” even as the search for survivors was paused.

Addressing some of the families touched by the tragedy, Biden spoke in deeply personal terms as he offered his prayers and support in a private meeting.

“I just wish there was something I could do to ease the pain,” he said in a video posted on Instagram by Jacqueline Patoka, who was close to a couple and their daughter who are still missing. .

Few public figures connect as powerfully on grief as Biden, who lost his first wife and baby daughter in a car collision and later an adult son to brain cancer. In the first months of his term, he has drawn on that empathy to console those who have lost loved ones, including the more than 600,000 who have died in the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a quiet voice freighted with emotion, Biden on Thursday described his own despair at having to wait to find out about how family fared after a crisis like the one experienced in Surfside. He spent more than three hours privately speaking with those grieving, addressing the group first and then moving family to family to listen to their stories. Biden spoke of wanting to switch places with a lost or missing loved one and lamented that “the waiting, the waiting, is unbearable.”

’'The people you may have lost — they’re going to be with you your whole life,” he told the families. “A part of your soul, a part of who you are.”

Biden told the families it can be “harder to grieve in public than it is in private, so I know there’s an extra burden on you all.”

“But I promise you: I still believe in prayer,’' he said. “You’re in my prayers.’'

Attendees could be seen with tears in their eyes as Biden closed out his remarks, and he and Jill Biden spent the next few hours visiting privately with the families. He later told reporters he was amazed by their “resilience, their absolute commitment, their willingness to do whatever it took to find an answer” about what happened.

He said the families asked him the most “gut-wrenching” questions, including whether there was any hope of finding survivors or whether they would be able to recover the bodies of loved ones.

Biden, responding to what appeared to be the deadliest calamity of his young presidency, also met first responders hunting for survivors before the pause in the search. Later, he and the first lady stopped by a memorial wall covered in flowers and photos of the missing, placing a bouquet next to a crayon drawing that read “I love you.”

The president said he believed the federal government has “the power to pick up 100 percent of the cost” of the search and cleanup and urged local officials to turn to Washington for assistance.