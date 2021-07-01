fb-pixel Skip to main content

Watch live: President Biden speaks after meeting with families of condo collapse victims

President Joe Biden on Thursday offered comfort to the grieving and federal support for the ongoing efforts to search for the missing and rebuild after last week’s collapse of a high-rise condo.

Updated July 1, 2021, 47 minutes ago
President Biden greeted first responders.
President Biden greeted first responders.SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Boston Globe video