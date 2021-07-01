Abortion foes suffer from historical amnesia

Abortion is not “a practice Catholicism has understood for two millennia to be a gravely sinful crime,” despite C. J. Doyle’s heated claim (“Biden, the bishops, and the rest of us,” Letters, June 28).

As Catholic scholar Gary Wills reminded us in a recent New York Times opinion piece, current Catholic doctrine on abortion dates only to 1930. There is no New Testament writing on abortion. Neither Augustine nor Aquinas was sure when the soul entered the developing fetus.

In their theocratic quest to impose this newly promulgated doctrine on all other members of a secular republic, C. J. Doyle and the Catholic Action League of Massachusetts should at least try to answer argument with argument instead of with self-serving historical amnesia.