Almost like a mirage, an extended sales tax holiday floats before us

García cited no fewer than three tax experts and economists to show how the benefits of the plan would accrue mostly to upper-middle and upper-income households. These households saved money during the pandemic and can afford the luxury items that would suddenly be tax-free, since essentials, like clothes and food, already are.

Cohen poked fun at lawmakers, and her argument seemed to hinge on buying a bunk bed. Yet this, too, is clarifying: A less-advantaged family buying a bunk bed at Ikea would save $9.31. A wealthy family shopping at West Elm: $99.94.

Cohen claims that “most taxpayers have had a pretty rough year.” Her solution (and Governor Baker’s)? Give a big tax break to the ones who didn’t.

Ari Ofsevit

Charlestown





Boost in state funds should be directed at those most in need

I completely agree with Marcela García’s take in opposition to Governor Baker’s plan to extend a sales tax holiday from one weekend to two months. With an excess in state funds, why not provide resources to shelters and food pantries, more housing for the homeless, drug treatment for those at risk, and, as García mentioned, money to cities and towns hardest hit by the pandemic.

People who may be tempted to buy more “things” probably don’t really need them anyway.

Elaine Owens

Franklin





Hey, remember when the sales tax was 5%? No? . . .

So Governor Baker wants to give us a two-month holiday this year from the 6.25 percent sales tax (”Baker proposes extended sales tax holiday,” Business, June 24). Instead, how about a permanent holiday from the “temporary” 1.25-point increase that was put in force in 2009?

George Mitchell

Hyde Park